St. Luke’s Hires New Cardiac Surgeons As It Works To Overhaul Troubled Houston Heart Transplant Program

After losing its Medicare certification, the transplant center had temporarily suspended its program in June in order to review the deaths of patients following heart transplants. In a statement, the hospital said it will continue to make improvements in the program. The original director, Dr. Jeffrey Morgan, is still on staff and the hospital declined to describe his current duties.

ProPublica/Houston Chronicle: St. Luke’s In Houston Replaces Heart Transplant Surgical Director After Program Loses Medicare Funding

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center announced Friday that it has hired two new cardiac surgeons to lead its embattled heart transplant program as it works to regain Medicare certification. The surgeons, Dr. Kenneth Liao and Dr. Alexis Shafii, will together take over leadership posts previously held by Dr. Jeffrey Morgan, the heart program’s surgical director since 2016. ... Additionally, St. Luke’s announced it has hired Deborah Maurer, a longtime transplant program administrator in Chicago and Arizona, to serve as vice president of transplantation, a newly created position overseeing clinical and administrative operations for all organ transplant programs. (Hixenbaugh and Ornstein, 10/19)

The Associated Press: Heart Transplant Program Changes Chief After Patient Deaths

The hospital says Morgan will remain on its medical staff, but it's not saying if he will continue performing transplants. "The addition of two expert surgeons and an experienced executive who specializes in transplant program administration demonstrates Baylor St. Luke's continued and growing commitment to heart and lung transplants," said St. Luke's President Gay Nord in a statement Friday. (10/19)

