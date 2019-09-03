Staff Cuts, New Fees For Patients Follow Decision By Health Clinics To Pull Out Of Federal Family Funding Program

Some family planning clinics across the country announced that they would no longer be accepting Title X funding following changes that they say turned it into a "gag rule" on abortion services. And now many are taking austerity measures to brace for the financial fallout.

Politico: Family Planning Clinics Watch Their Safety Nets Vanish

Some health clinics that quit the federal family planning program over Trump anti-abortion policies are cutting staff, charging for services that had been free and making other austerity moves to avert a major hollowing out of reproductive health care for poor women. At least four state health departments, hundreds of Planned Parenthood clinics and dozens of independent providers have withdrawn from the more than $250 million Title X program. Some have literally had to box up and return unused supplies bought with a government discount. They’re leaning on emergency funds, private donations and in some instances, state assistance. (Ollstein and Roubein, 9/1)

The Hill: Health Advocates Fear Planned Parenthood Funding Loss Could Worsen STD Crisis

Public health advocates are warning that record-high rates of sexually transmitted diseases could worsen as Planned Parenthood, a major provider of STD testing and treatment, faces a loss of federal funding under a new Trump rule. Planned Parenthood’s loss of $60 million a year in government funding is seen by advocates as a huge setback in the fight against “epidemic”-level STD rates that could lead to more low-income people going untreated. (Hellmann, 8/31)

In other Planned Parenthood and women's health news —

Politico Pro: Anti-Abortion Activists Behind Secret Videos Face Trial

Two anti-abortion activists who secretly videotaped Planned Parenthood employees discussing fetal tissue are set to face trial this week, more than four years after their videos ignited a political firestorm. David Daleiden of the Center for Medical Progress and colleague Sandra Merritt are facing 14 felony charges of illegally recording Planned Parenthood employees. (Colliver, 9/3)

