Stakes Are High As Congress Aims To Tackle Array Of Health Issues Before End Of The Year

Surprise medical bills and drug prices are high on the list of priorities for lawmakers in both parties, but opinions on what to do about those issues stray further from bipartisan grounds. Especially as lobbying groups work to influence the outcome of such legislation.

Modern Healthcare: Trump, Congress Face Tough Healthcare Sprint

A leaked draft of a Democratic plan for the government to negotiate drug prices, curbing surprise billing, and billions of healthcare funds ready to expire: Congress returned from an extended summer break with high stakes for its legislative sprint to the end of the year. For the first time since President Donald Trump took office, both parties are mostly united in wanting to attack the practice of surprise billing and drug prices. And they are doing so against healthcare industry headwinds. But can they deliver? (Luthi, 9/13)

Politico: Health Groups Backed Dark Money Campaign To Sink 'Surprise' Billing Fix

A group calling itself Doctor Patient Unity has spent nearly $30 million on a campaign designed to kill the leading congressional legislation that would make it harder for hospitals and doctors to spring massive, unexpected bills on patients. Its funding source has been secret thanks to the rules surrounding this “dark money” group, but multiple sources tell POLITICO that doctor staffing firms Envision Healthcare and TeamHealth are significant sponsors — showing just how powerful corporate medicine has become in trying to derail changes to a system that has put thousands of Americans in debt. (Roubein, 9/13)

The New York Times: Mystery Solved: Private-Equity-Backed Firms Are Behind Ad Blitz On ‘Surprise Billing’

Early this summer, Congress appeared on its way to eradicating the large medical bills that have shocked many patients after emergency care. The legislation to end out-of-network charges was popular and had support from both sides of the aisle. President Trump promised his support. Then, in late July, a mysterious group called Doctor Patient Unity showed up. It poured vast sums of money — now more than $28 million — into ads opposing the legislation, without disclosing its staff or its funders. (Sanger-Katz, Creswell and Abelson, 9/13)

Previous KHN coverage: Investors’ Deep-Pocket Push To Defend Surprise Medical Bills

Meanwhile —

The Hill: Senators Struggle To Get Spending Bills Off Ground As Shutdown Looms

Senate government funding talks are off to a rough start with 10 working days to go until the shutdown deadline. The impasse is throwing into question if senators will be able to get any of the fiscal year 2020 bills through the chamber this month, a setback for Republicans who wanted to clear a major package before October. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said he still wants to bring bills to the Senate floor for a vote but warned that lawmakers need to “negotiate the terrain.” (Carney, 9/16)

