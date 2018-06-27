Starbucks Expands Health Coverage For Transgender Workers To Include Certain Surgeries, Cosmetic Changes

While the company has been hailed for its benefits for LBGTQ workers, this change is a big step forward that allows "them to truly be who they are,” said Ron Crawford, vice president of benefits at Starbucks. In other news, an Ohio proposal requires teachers to report potentially transgender children to their parents.

The Hill: Starbucks Expands Health Benefits For Transgender Employees

Starbucks announced Monday that it will expand health benefits for transgender employees, including covering surgeries that were previously considered cosmetic. The company has covered gender reassignment surgery since 2012, but will now cover services like breast reduction or augmentation, hair transplants, voice therapy and facial feminization surgery. (Anapol, 6/26)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Starbucks Expanding Health Benefits For Transgender Employees

Ron Crawford, the vice-president of benefits at Starbucks said in a statement published on the company website Monday (June 25) that the approach was driven by the company's desire to provide "truly inclusive coverage." The company reach out to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) last year to translate their recommended standards of care into a medical benefits policy. (Clark, 6/26)

Cincinnati Enquirer: This Bill Would Force Schools To Report Trans And Gender Nonconforming Kids

Teachers would be required to "out" transgender kids to their parents under a new GOP bill introduced in the house. House Bill 658 requires any government agent (which includes teachers) immediately report to all parents or guardians if a child "demonstrates a desire to be treated in a manner opposite the child's biological sex" or exhibits symptoms of gender dysphoria, which is when someone identifies with a gender other than the one they were assigned at birth. (Icsman, 6/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription