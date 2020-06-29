Starbucks, Pepsi And Other Companies Pause Ads To Protest Hate Speech On Social Media
Many companies are removing their ads from Facebook specifically, while others are halting them on all social media platforms.
AP:
Starbucks Latest To Say It Will Pause Social Media Ads
Starbucks is the latest company to say it will pause social media ads after a campaign led by civil rights organizations called for an ad boycott of Facebook, saying it doesn’t do enough to stop racist and violent content. Starbucks said Sunday that its actions were not part of the “#StopHateforProfit” campaign, but that it is pausing its social ads while talking with civil rights organizations and its media partners about how to stop hate speech online. (6/28)
Reuters:
Pepsi Joining Facebook Ad Boycott, FOX Business Network Reports
PepsiCo Inc will stop advertising on Facebook Inc., FOX Business Network reported here on Sunday, citing sources. The halt on advertising will run through July and August, the report said. Sources described the move as a “global boycott” on placing Facebook ads, the report said. (6/28)
The Washington Post:
How Facebook Wrote Its Rules To Accommodate Trump
Hours after President Trump’s incendiary post last month about sending the military to the Minnesota protests, Trump called Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.The post put the company in a difficult position, Zuckerberg told Trump, according to people familiar with the discussions. The same message was hidden by Twitter, the strongest action ever taken against a presidential post. (Dwoskin, Timberg and Romm, 6/28)