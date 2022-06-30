Starting July 1, Insurers, Employers Must Show What They Pay For Care
Stat covers the latest push for transparency on health care pricing. Meanwhile, a study reported in USA Today reveals more than half of U.S. hospitals are failing to meet either of the two main requirements of the Hospital Price Transparency law aimed at consumer-friendly pricing.
Stat:
Health Insurers And Employers Now Have To Publish What They Pay For Care
The federal government’s latest push for more health care price transparency starts July 1, and it is focused on those who are writing the checks: Health insurance companies and employers that directly pay for their workers’ medical care will have to start posting data on what they pay hospitals, doctors, and other providers. (Herman, 6/30)
USA Today:
More Than Half Of Hospitals Haven't Revealed Pricing Data, Study Says
Since the beginning of 2021, a federal law has required hospitals to post prices and establish a consumer-friendly price list for 300 common procedures and services. But a new study finds more than half of U.S. hospitals have failed to meet either of the two main requirements of the federal Hospital Price Transparency law, which aims to give consumers an opportunity to shop for prices before getting non-emergency medical care. (Alltucker, 6/30)
Stat:
A Rich Republican Businessman Is Winning The Fight For Lower Hospital Prices
Al Hubbard isn’t the typical crusader for lowering health care costs. Hubbard and his wife golf with Condoleezza Rice. He’s a Harvard Business School buddy of George W. Bush, and the former chairman of Indiana’s Republican Party. He’s also a prolific political donor, generous with the millions he made buying and growing companies in sectors as diverse as specialty chemicals, gluten-free baked goods, and camper van rentals. He’s also, lately, been shockingly successful at forcing hospitals to lower their prices. (Cohrs, 6/30)
In nursing home news —
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Updates Nursing Home Staffing Compliance Guidelines
Nursing home surveyors will begin using payroll data to investigate noncompliance with staffing rules, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced in guidance issued Wednesday. The agency also states that long-term care facilities must employ at least a part-time infection prevention employee, elaborates on new arbitration requirements and more. The guidance takes effect Oct. 24. The document is part of President Joe Biden's crackdown on nursing home safety and quality. (Goldman, 6/29)
In other health industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
Alignment Healthcare Expands As Insurtech Rivals Shring Their Footprint
Alignment Healthcare will expand into Texas and Florida, two of the most competitive and fastest-growing Medicare Advantage markets in the nation. In addition to offering Medicare Advantage in those states during open enrollment this year, the company on Wednesday said it also plans to extend its reach into more counties in Arizona, California, Nevada and North Carolina for the upcoming plan year, pending regulatory approval. (Tepper, 6/29)
The Wall Street Journal:
Rite Aid CFO Looks To Cut Debt As Earnings Suffer
Rite Aid Corp. is closing stores and looking for ways to boost its revenue as it faces widening losses and a pile of debt. (Maurer, 6/29)
Genomeweb:
Helix, Memorial Hermann Health System Partner On Population Genomics Project
Population genomics and viral surveillance company Helix said Tuesday that it has begun a new partnership with Texas' Memorial Hermann Health System to launch a new population health program targeting 100,000 individuals. Expected to be one of the largest such programs in the region, the effort will give participants no-cost access to genetic data intended to help them and their medical providers assess their risk for serious health conditions such as cardiovascular disease and certain cancers. (6/29)