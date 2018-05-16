HHS in February made favorable mention of "natural family planning" that includes the rhythm method and other strategies to avoid pregnancy without using birth control. It also said it would favor abstinence messages for adolescents.

The Associated Press: 20 AGs Back Lawsuits By Family Planning Groups Against Trump Twenty attorneys general voiced their support Tuesday for lawsuits challenging Trump administration rule changes they said will reduce access to family planning services. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the president is playing politics with patients by changing rules that would shift federal family planning funds toward organizations that stress abstinence. (5/15)

Los Angeles Times: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra Clashes With Challengers Over All His Lawsuits Against The Trump Administration

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra is probably best known to California voters as the man who has sued the Trump administration more than 30 times, a feat he boasted about at a debate Tuesday ahead of next month's primary election for the attorney general race. Becerra's rivals worked to turn the focus on the federal government against him."Quite frankly, I think Mr. Becerra is obsessed with Donald Trump. It's not the role of state attorney general to be suing our federal government every five minutes," said Republican Eric Early, a Los Angeles attorney. "It's outrageous. There are all kinds of problems in this great state that are being ignored." (McGreevy, 5/15)