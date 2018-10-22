State Ballot Initiatives: Housing For Homeless With Mental Illnesses; Staffing Ratios For Nurses; Dialysis Clinics

A look at some of the measures that will be in front of voters in Georgia, Massachusetts and California.

Georgia Health News: Ballot Measure Would Help Housing For People With Mental Illness

At the end of the Georgia ballot this year is a referendum that, if approved, would help nonprofits provide permanent housing to homeless people with mental illness. Referendum B would allow a property tax exemption for nonprofit housing of these individuals in residences that get tax credit financing from for-profit business entities. (Miller, 10/19)

WBUR: How Nurse Assignments Are Made And Would Change With Ballot Question 1

Not all hospitals in Massachusetts use a patient acuity tool right now, but they would all be required to if Question 1 passes. At Mass General, Pignone will click another button during her shift if a patient needs to be watched constantly. (Bebinger, 10/22)

California Healthline: Spending Against Dialysis Ballot Measure In California Nears Record

With the midterm election less than three weeks away, the dialysis industry has made Proposition 8 the most expensive on the ballot this year.By the time Nov. 6 rolls around, the industry may also break the record for spending by one side on a statewide ballot measure. As of Oct. 17, dialysis companies have contributed more than $104 million to the “Vote No on 8” committee, which is encouraging voters to reject the union-backed measure to limit dialysis company profits. Industry giants DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care, which operate nearly three-quarters of the chronic dialysis clinics in California, are responsible for more than 90 percent of that total. (Rowan, 10/18)

Meanwhile, in other state election news —

The Baltimore Sun: Baltimore County Executive Candidate Redmer Misses Significant Time At State Insurance Commission During Campaign

Baltimore County executive candidate Al Redmer Jr. has taken significant time off from his day job as the state’s insurance commissioner during the campaign, according to documents. The Maryland Insurance Administration released hundreds of pages of Redmer’s schedules, time cards and time-off balances to The Baltimore Sun in response to a request under the Maryland Public Information Act. The documents indicate that in some cases, Redmer, a Republican, has spent more than half of his workweeks on annual leave, away from his state job. (Wood, 10/19)

