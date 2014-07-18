New York Officials Take Steps In Response To Supreme Court Contraceptive Coverage Decision

Officials make a change in the state's Medicaid program, and legislation is proposed in the state Senate.

The Associated Press: NY’s Medicaid Covering Post-Birth Contraceptives

Emboldened and incensed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision limiting certain contraceptive coverage in the private sector, New York health officials moved forward Thursday with a plan to provide contraceptive devices to low-income women who don’t want to get pregnant soon after giving birth (7/17).

Bloomberg: New York Officials Want Birth Control Job Coverage Law

New York officials said they’ll propose legislation to blunt the effect of a U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting a requirement that employers provide insurance that covers birth control. New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman and State Senate Democratic Conference Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins are seeking to require businesses to tell prospective employees about contraception-coverage benefits. The Reproductive Rights Disclosure Act would require employers to give 90 days’ notice before changing coverage. The court in a 5-4 vote ruled last month that family-run businesses including the craft-store chain Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. can claim a religious exemption from the requirement that they include contraceptives in their health-care plans. Such companies are exempt from the contraception requirements of the Affordable Care Act, the court said (Smythe and Klopott, 7/17).

Capital New York: Medicaid Change Allows Reimbursement For I.U.D.s

The state Medicaid program is now reimbursing doctors who implant IUDs after a woman gives birth, city Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said Thursday. The policy took effect April 1, but city and state officials were looking for ways to publicize the change, which they say could impact thousands of women (Goldberg, 7/17).

