Penn. Medicaid Enrollees Face Reductions In Dental Coverage

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, dental therapists are helping to meet the need for care.

Kaiser Health News: In Pennsylvania, Medicaid Cuts Reduce Options For Dental Care

Medicaid, a program funded jointly by the federal government and the states, covers the poor and disabled, and coverage varies by state. Most states don't pay for any dental care. Now, in Pennsylvania, Republican Gov. Tom Corbett has reduced Pennsylvania's 2 million adult Medicaid patients to basic dental care -- eliminating root canals, periodontal disease work and limiting the number of dentures a patient can receive. The plan now covers little more than cleanings, fillings -- and extractions" (Beras, 7/15).

Minneapolis Star Tribune: Dental Therapists Bridge Gap

Laura Dvorak had never heard even heard of a dental therapist until she showed up at a St. Paul clinic last week to get three cavities filled. But after spending more than an hour in the chair with Crystal Ann Baker, a newly hired dental therapist at HealthPartners' Midway Clinic, Dvorak says she's a fan. … A year after the first cohort of dental therapists began practicing in Minnesota, the new and controversial breed of dental worker is showing early signs of acceptance (Crosby, 7/15).

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription