State Department Advises Americans Against Traveling Abroad, Tells Others To Come Home From Foreign Countries

The advisory says if Americans decide to travel overseas, "you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite time frame." Also, millions of Americans are still overseas and are struggling with finding a way home. Changes are in effect on passports and troop deployments, as well.

The New York Times: As Pandemic Grows, U.S. Warns Americans Not To Travel Abroad

Some tourists or American citizens without long-term living arrangements or support networks abroad have been trying to get back to the United States, but have found that difficult because of border closings or flight cancellations and other transportation shutdowns. For example, American students trapped in Peru because of new travel restrictions imposed by the government there have been pleading with American officials to get them back to the United States. President Trump, asked during a briefing on Thursday about Americans stranded abroad and trying to re-enter the United States, said that the administration was working with the military to get some of them home. (Wong, 3/19)

The Washington Post: State Department Warns Americans Not To Travel Abroad Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Particularly large numbers of American travelers have been stranded in Morocco, Peru, Honduras and Tunisia, where some have complained that U.S. embassies have not provided adequate help in getting them home. The pandemic has forced governments around the world to try to arrange alternative routes for citizens to return home for vacations or work trips. The U.S. advisory warns that Americans should “have a travel plan that does not rely on the U.S. government for assistance.” (Hudson, 3/19)

The Associated Press: US Warns Americans Against All Overseas Travel

“The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19,” it said in the new advice. “In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel.” Until the upgrade, the department’s advice to U.S. citizens was to “reconsider” all international travel under what is known as a “level three” alert. The global “level four” warning was unprecedented as such alerts are generally reserved for specific countries embroiled in conflict, natural disasters or where Americans face specific risks. (Lee, 3/19)

USA Today: State Department Tells Americans: 'Do Not Travel' Abroad, Come Home If Overseas

The department on Thursday issued a Level 4 advisory for travel abroad – "do not travel" – only four days after it issued a Level 3 advisory that urged Americans to "reconsider travel." (Tate and Shesgreen, 3/19)

ABC News: US Evacuating Americans From Morocco, As Bans To Block Virus Strand Thousands Abroad

The U.S. has arranged chartered flights to evacuate Americans out of Morocco, according to an alert sent by the embassy and obtained by ABC News. Hundreds of Americans have been stuck in the North Africa country for days after the government announced Sunday it would shut down all travel in and out to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus -- one of many governments to do so on short notice, leaving Americans stranded and urging local U.S. embassies for help. (Finnegan, 3/20)

ABC News: Americans Told 'Do Not Travel' Overseas By State Department Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In an unprecedented global health advisory, the department issued its highest-level alert, usually reserved for war zones or hot spots like Syria, North Korea or Somalia. (Finnegan, 3/19)

