State Highlights: Aid-In-Dying Bill Moves To Senate In Hawaii; Despite High Rate Of HIV Diagnoses in Ga., Preventive Drug Regimen Is Low

Media outlets report on news from Hawaii, Georgia, California, New York, Florida, Maryland and Montana.

The Associated Press: Doctor-Assisted Suicide Measure Advances In Hawaii

The Hawaii House has approved a bill that would allow physicians to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients. The House’s action on Tuesday sends the measure to the Senate, which last year overwhelmingly approved a similar bill. The proposal would allow physicians to prescribe life-ending medication to a mentally-capable patient with less than six months to live. (3/7)

Georgia Health News: HIV Preventive Drug Gets Low Use In Georgia Despite Big Need

Georgia has the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the nation, but the use of a prophylactic drug in the state lags behind the U.S. average. The new data on the drug regimen known as PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, come from AIDSVu, an interactive mapping tool produced in a partnership by Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, Gilead Sciences, state health departments and the CDC. (Miller, 3/7)

The Associated Press: Herbalist Charged In Death Of Diabetic Boy Treated With Oils

An herbalist who touted natural cures that helped him overcome cancer has been charged in the death of a 13-year-old diabetic boy who prosecutors said he treated with herbal oils instead of insulin. Timothy Morrow, 83, was charged with practicing medicine without a license and child abuse causing a death, the Los Angeles city attorney said Wednesday. His lawyer said he disputes the charges. (3/7)

The New York Times: Columbia Removes Thomas Jessell, Renowned Neuroscientist, From His Posts

Columbia University on Wednesday removed a top neuroscientist from his posts and announced plans to dissolve his lab after an internal investigation uncovered violations of “university policies and values. ”The scientist, Thomas Jessell, a professor of biochemistry, biophysics and neuroscience, is one of the world’s foremost researchers into the basic biology of brain cells. His work at Columbia focused on how sensory and motor neurons coordinate movements. (Carey, 3/7)

Health News Florida: Orlando Health Challenges Denial Of Pediatric Program

The hospital system Orlando Health is challenging a state decision that rejected a proposal to start a pediatric heart-transplant program at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. The Agency for Health Care Administration on Feb. 16 turned down a key regulatory approval, known as a certificate of need, for the transplant program. The hospital system challenged the decision, with the case sent this week to the state Division of Administrative Hearings. The Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children is part of the Orlando Health system. (3/7)

The Washington Post: Md. House To Vote To Add Medical Marijuana Grower Licenses

The Maryland House of Delegates is scheduled to vote on whether to expand the number of licenses allowed to grow medical marijuana to increase minority business ownership. The House is set to vote on the bill Thursday. The number of allowed growers would rise from 15 to 20. The measure also would cap the number of marijuana processors at 25. (Witte, 3/8)

San Jose Mercury News: The Fight Against Fake Service Dogs, Emotional Support Pets

The final straw might actually have been a colorful feather — attached to a peacock. A woman who tried to board a United Airlines flight in late January with a peacock, claiming it was an emotional support animal (ESA), set off a bunch of alarm bells. And not all of them were at the security check point. United told her “no” three times before she even arrived at Newark International Airport, but the encounter earned her 15 minutes of fame and spurred new travel guidelines by the airlines. It’s part of a crackdown on suspected phony ESAs and service animals — a problem that people with legitimate, highly-trained service animals have been complaining about for quite a while. (Morris, 3/7)

Kaiser Health News: Wildfire Smoke Pollutes Indoor Air And Fuels The Need For Filters To Protect Public Health

As dense smoke from wildfires spread through communities across western Montana last summer, public health agencies faced an indoor problem, too: Residents suddenly needed filters to clean the air inside homes and public spaces, but there was no obvious funding source to pay for it. Ellen Leahy, the health officer in charge of the Missoula City-County Health Department, said that in the past, when wildfire smoke polluted the air outside, nobody really talked about air filters. (Saks, 3/8)

Sacramento Bee: Evacuations Lifted At UC Davis Medical Center After Reports Of Gas Odor

Fire and hazardous materials crews determined diesel exhaust from a generator at the UC Davis Medical was the source of a gaseous odor that prompted the evacuation of the facility Wednesday morning, said Chris Harvey, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesman. No one was injured in the incident, though two people initially complained of headaches. They later declined transportation to the emergency room after reporting feeling better. (Sorci and Chavez, 3/7)

