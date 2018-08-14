State Highlights: Ailing New Hampshire Veterans Left Without Care When VA Fails To Pay Its Bills; Missouri Dems Reverse Course Over Including Anti-Abortion Message On Platform

Boston Globe: VA Fails To Pay Its Bills, And A Home Health Care Provider Has To Cut Off Services To Vets

The health care provider discontinued its services for Ron and 15 other New Hampshire veterans who are housebound or cannot venture outside without assistance. The reason? The VA had failed to pay nearly $60,000 in bills dating to late last year, according to Janet and Rich Sullivan, the providers and co-owners of Right at Home. (MacQuarrie, 8/14)

Kansas City Star: Missouri Dems Remove Anti-Abortion Amendment From Platform

Missouri Democrats created a firestorm of controversy in June when their leaders added an amendment to the party’s platform aimed at welcoming candidates who oppose abortion rights. On Saturday, the party’s central committee reversed course and voted unanimously to remove the anti-abortion language. (Hancock, 8/13)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Needs Action To Bring Down Cancer Rates, Report Says

Ohio needs to do more to control tobacco use, especially among teenagers and young adults, to reduce its incidence of cancer, the American Cancer Society reported Thursday. In its 16th annual state-by-state review on public policy, the society’s Cancer Action Network reported the Buckeye State's biggest step forward to confronting cancer has been Ohio's Medicaid expansion. (Saker, 8/13)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Having A Baby In Georgia: Paid Leave Policies, Child Care Issues

According to personal finance website WalletHub’s 2018 best and worst states to have a baby report, for which analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions — cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness — Georgia is nowhere near the top of the list. Based on metrics such as average annual cost of early child care, health insurance premium cost, infant mortality rate, parental-leave policies and several more, the best state to have a baby is Vermont. (Pirani, 8/13)

Arizona Republic: Opioid Deaths Continue To Climb In Arizona, Despite State Efforts

A total of 949 people in Arizona died of an opioid-caused overdose in 2017, the Arizona Department of Health Services said in a report released this month. That's 20.1 percent higher than 2016's finalized tally of 800 deaths and more than twice as many deaths as 2012's total of 454. (Pohl, 8/13)

The Star Tribune: Growing Minneapolis Homeless Camp Raises Public Health Alarms

The growing tent city has alarmed county health officials and American Indian leaders, who say the lack of hygiene facilities and frequent reuse of needles have made the area ripe for infections and disease outbreaks. The camp has several known cases of a drug-resistant infection known as MRSA, or methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, which can lead to sepsis, pneumonia, bloodstream infections and death. There are also reports of hepatitis C, sexually transmitted illnesses, and scabies. The area surrounding the encampment is rife with hundreds of used needles, garbage and human waste, despite stepped-up efforts by campers to keep the area clean. There is just one portable toilet, and many campers bathe in the open near their tents by pouring jugs of water over their bodies. (Serres, 8/13)

KCUR: Mission Hills Couple Sues Over Alleged Lab Billing Scheme At 10 Rural Hospitals

In the latest in an ever growing pile of legal challenges, the principals behind a questionable lab billing scheme at 10 small rural hospitals in Missouri, Kansas, and three other states have been sued by a Mission Hills couple for fraud and conspiracy. The couple, James and Phyllis Shaffer, allege the defendants fraudulently took majority control of a company, HMC Hospitals, that owns the hospitals and used them as “instrumentalities in the operation of an illegal billing scheme.” (Margolies, 8/14)

Tampa Bay Times: Pinellas Health Officials Report Measles In An Unvaccinated Child

An unvaccinated child has contracted the contagious measles virus in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Department of Health, which said Monday it is investigating the case. It was unclear how the child contracted the virus, according to the health department. (Griffin, 8/13)

Iowa Public Radio: Loebsack: Privatizing Social Security Back On Agenda If Republicans Keep Control

Iowa 2nd District Congressman Dave Loebsack warned state fairgoers Monday that if Republicans retain control of the U.S. House, there will be a renewed attempt at entitlement reform directed at the nation’s senior citizens. Loebsack was first elected in a Democratic wave in 2006 after President George W. Bush’s plan to privatize social security failed to advance. (Russell, 8/13)

Los Angeles Times: California Cities Oppose Plan To Allow Pot Delivery In Areas Where Sales Are Banned

California cities on Monday objected to a state proposal that would allow marijuana delivery to homes in areas where storefront pot sales have been banned locally. The changes, which are being considered by the state Bureau of Cannabis Control, “will undermine a city’s ability to effectively regulate cannabis at the local level,” Charles Harvey, a legislative representative for the League of California Cities, said in a letter to the bureau. (McGreevy, 8/14)

Boston Globe: Home Health Care Provider Convicted Of Fraud

The owner of a Boston home health care agency was sentenced on Friday to two to three years in state prison for stealing millions of dollars from MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program. Elena Kurbatzky, 45, who owned Harmony Home Health Care LLC, was found to have billed MassHealth for in-home services to 38 patients, though most of the services were not provided or authorized, prosecutors said. (Capelouto, 8/13)

New Hampshire Public Radio: UNH Study Highlights Colleges' Understanding Of Sexual Assault Reporting Rules

A new UNH study looked at how well college personnel understand sexual assault and rape reporting regulations. Researchers called Title IX offices, which oversee gender equality issues, and campus police at more than one hundred and fifty colleges around the country. (Allee, 8/13)

