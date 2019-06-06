State Highlights: Alabama Lawmakers Consider Chemical Castration For Child Sex Offenders; Texas Governor Vetoes Popular Domestic Violence Bill

Media outlets report on news from Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Massachusetts, California, Kansas, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Oregon.

The Associated Press: Alabama Bill: Chemical Castration For Some Sex Offenders

Some sex offenders in Alabama could be chemically castrated before being released on parole, under a bill approved by state lawmakers. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill last week and sent it to Gov. Kay Ivey. Chemical castration involves taking medication that blocks testosterone production in order to decrease the person's sex drive. At least eight states allow the procedure — including California, Florida and Texas— but it is unclear how often it is used. (6/5)

The Washington Post: Alabama Considers Chemical Castration For Child Sex Offenders

“Chemical castration” is a misnomer, as the process leaves the testes intact, can be reversed and does not prevent a man from reproducing. It does not guarantee a man’s sexual urge will be eliminated. (There’s no consensus on whether chemical castration would be effective for women.) Experts warn the treatment is not a panacea and should be used with caution. And there are few studies that attempt to determine the success rate of the treatment. A review of several of these studies shows that some found success in offenders who show sexual desire toward children. Others found no significant effect. (Iati, 6/5)

Texas Tribune: Greg Abbott Vetoes Domestic Violence Bill Due To Radioactive Waste Fees

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday vetoed a widely supported bill to protect domestic violence survivors, calling it a “laudable effort” that lost his support when “someone slipped in an ill-considered giveaway to a radioactive waste disposal facility,” he said. ...The measure, Senate Bill 1804, by state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, would have required that bond information about domestic violence offenders be entered into a statewide data repository. (Najmabadi, 6/5)

Detroit Free Press: Study Links Blue Cross' Big Size To Michigan's Low Hospital Prices

Even though Ohio and Indiana have cheaper auto insurance rates for now, Michigan is a low-cost state in at least one area: hospital care prices. A study released last month that examined hospital billing in 25 states found that Michigan hospitals were paid the lowest prices of all by private health insurance companies. Insurers paid Michigan hospitals on average 156% of what the federal Medicare program paid for similar services and procedures, or well below the 241% average for all hospitals in the study, which was conducted by the nonprofit RAND Corp. and based on employer-sponsored health plans. (Reindl, 6/6)

Modern Healthcare: Partners Drops Bid To Acquire Care New England

Boston-based Partners HealthCare has obediently bowed out of its planned merger with Care New England after Rhode Island's governor signaled her strong desire that the Providence health system retain local control. Partners' decision puts a cap on what had been a tumultuous, years-long process of trying to acquire CNE, a deal that was still under regulatory review in Rhode Island. (Bannow, 6/5)

San Francisco Chronicle: Kaiser Mental Health Workers Plan California Strike Tuesday

About 4,000 therapists, social workers and psychologists at Kaiser Permanente’s California locations, including 1,200 clinicians in the Bay Area, plan to begin striking Tuesday in protest of what they say are long wait times for patients seeking mental health appointments. The planned action by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, the union that represents the Kaiser workers, is expected to begin Tuesday at Kaiser facilities in San Francisco, San Leandro, Santa Clara and Sacramento. (Ho, 6/5)

The Associated Press: Top GOP Lawmakers Hold Up Nearly $10M For Kansas Prisons

Top Republican legislators on Wednesday blocked nearly $10 million that Kansas corrections officials argue they need to deal with prison overcrowding and said lawmakers might reject Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's choice to be the prison system's next leader. The actions by Republican legislative leaders decrease the number of male inmates that the Department of Corrections can transfer for now to private prisons out of state and halt the agency's plans to move female inmates into empty space at a juvenile detention center in Topeka. (6/5)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Bill Would Aid Families Of Fallen Police Officers

New legislation aims to support the families of Wisconsin police officers killed in the line of duty. The bipartisan legislation to be introduced soon would aid the spouses and children of fallen officers by requiring municipalities to continue to pay the health insurance premiums they had paid to the officers. (Andrea, 6/5)

The Star Tribune: Medical Device Makers In Minnesota, U.S. Brace For Tariff Fallout

The medical device industry, a big player in the Minnesota economy, is bracing for the financial fallout from tariffs on goods imported from Mexico, which are set to begin Monday. The U.S. imports more medical devices and device components from Mexico than any other country, and barring a diplomatic breakthrough, the cost of those devices could increase by tens of millions of dollars a month. (Carlson, 6/6)

East Oregonian: Umatilla County Takes Control Of School Heath Centers

Umatilla County is taking control of the school heath centers in Pendleton. The county operates one center at the high school and the other at the middle school. The county last year contracted with Columbia River Health to staff the centers. The Boardman-based health organization in February notified the county it would not renew that contract. (Wright, 6/5)

MPR: Minnesota Doctors To Mull Recreational Marijuana

Minnesota's largest doctors' group is responding to physicians' desire for information about the implications of legalizing recreational marijuana use with a forum for its members Thursday evening. The Minnesota Medical Association represents physicians and doctors-in-training in the state. (Zdechlik, 6/6)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription