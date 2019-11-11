State Highlights: Ambulance Paramedics In Oregon Get Defense Training After Spike In Attacks; Lawmaker Faults Conn. Governor For Hiding Health Care Cost Saving Plans

The Associated Press: Besieged Portland, Oregon, Paramedics Get Defense Training

[Trisha Preston's] experience is part of a rash of attacks in recent months on paramedics in this Pacific Northwest city as they respond to a growing number of 911 calls for patients in mental health or drug-related crises. The uptick in violence is so severe that the private ambulance company that holds Portland's 911 contract is training more than 500 of its employees in defensive tactics. The company is trying to better understand what's happening in the field. "The frequency appears to be increasing. The severity appears to be increasing," said Robert McDonald, an operations manager with American Medical Response. (11/11)

The CT Mirror: Charges Of Secrecy, Sniping Follow Health Care Savings Initiative

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano has insisted for months that Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget is unbalanced and relies on hundreds of millions of dollars in questionable savings and risky assumptions. Fasano has now leveled a new charge against the administration and its allies, however: that they have responded to his criticisms by moving deliberations about one of the largest components of the budget — health care costs — behind closed doors. (Phaneuf, 11/11)

The New York Times: ‘It Was Horrible’: Man Killed In Gruesome Brawl At Homeless Shelter

Edwin Rivera was woken up early on Sunday morning by loud thuds coming from the floor above him. He thought it was probably a fist fight. After getting out of his bed in the homeless shelter on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Mr. Rivera went upstairs to break up the brawl and found a gruesome scene: Blood was splattered on the walls, and one of the men who had been fighting was gasping for life. (Goldbaum, 11/10)

The Associated Press: 10 Hospitalized From Oklahoma Facility After Flu Shot Mix-Up

Ten people at an Oklahoma care facility for people with intellectual disabilities were hospitalized after they were apparently accidentally injected with what's believed to be insulin rather than flu shots, authorities said. Emergency responders were called Wednesday afternoon to the Jacquelyn House in Bartlesville, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Tulsa, on a report of an unresponsive person and found "multiple unresponsive people," Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said. (11/8)

The Associated Press: Georgia High School Students Sickened By Unknown Substance

Four high school students outside Atlanta were being treated Friday at area hospitals after ingesting an unknown substance and one student was arrested. In a statement, Henry County Schools spokesman J.D. Hardin says emergency personnel and school resource officers responded to a medical emergency at Locust Grove High on Friday morning. (11/8)

The Advocate: Two Longtime Baton Rouge Healthcare Professionals Competing For House District 67 Seat

Both candidates in a runoff election for the state's House District 67 seat are longtime local health care professionals and lifelong Baton Rouge residents, and both promise to help some of the community's most disadvantaged residents. Democrats Larry Selders and Leah Cullins emerged as the top two vote-getters after a four-way contest in the Oct. 12 primary. Selders received 38 percent of the vote with Cullins trailing at 29. (Skene, 11/9)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio Nurses Group Wants Legislation On Medical Aid In Dying

For the first time, an Ohio organization of medical professionals has decided to support letting terminal patients in the state get medical help in dying. The Ohio Nurses Association, the largest nurses’ union in the state with 11,000 members, convened in Cincinnati last month and approved sweeping language calling for legislation and more education for nurses to help patients at life’s end. (Saker, 11/10)

Columbus Dispatch: Prescribing Vegetables? Partnership Looks To Improve Patient Health By Prescribing Healthy Foods

Organizers say they are seeing signs of success from a program that partners health-care practitioners with Mid-Ohio Foodbank pantries to provide patients in need with prescriptions for fresh fruits and vegetables. Patients who receive prescriptions can access produce at any of a dozen of pantries on a weekly basis as opposed to the standard monthly schedule. A partnership between the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and a handful of care providers is looking to reduce chronic health conditions by arming patients with prescriptions that give them more frequent access to fresh fruits and vegetables. (Viviano, 11/11)

Houston Chronicle: SHSU Physicians Opens Clinic Near Upcoming Med School In Conroe

The Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine announced the opening of SHSU Physicians, a medical clinic in Conroe. The clinic, which opens Tuesday at 690 South Loop 336 West, Suite 200, is close to SHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine 's facility under construction in the Grand Central Park community. Dr. Craig Boudreaux, an SHSU assistant professor of family medicine, serves as medical director of SHSU Physicians. (Feser, 11/10)

The Associated Press: Authorities Accuse Virginia Doctor Of Unnecessary Surgeries

Federal prosecutors are accusing a Virginia physician of performing unnecessary surgical procedures on women without their knowledge or consent. A U.S. magistrate ordered 69-year-old Javaid Perwaiz of Chesapeake held without bond until at least an upcoming detention hearing. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported Perwaiz was arrested Friday and charged with one count each of health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters. (11/9)

The Oregonian: Homeless With HIV: A Lack Of Housing Makes A Preventable Disease Deadly In Oregon

Oregon is four years into a five-year, federally sponsored program to end HIV transmission by testing vulnerable Oregonians, alerting them of their HIV status and providing them with treatment and preventative medication. ...While the uptick in new cases is driven by drug use, it is difficult to contain because of homelessness. Few places nationwide have seen such a wave of new HIV cases as Multnomah County, where the number has more than tripled to 71 over the past two years. In this year alone, 37 people have been diagnosed – close to equaling the total for 2016 and 2017 combined. (Harbarger, 11/10)

Miami Herald: Thousands Of Florida Blue Members Affected By Data Breach

A data breach at Magellan Health, Inc. has put the personal information of Florida Blue members at risk, the company announced Friday. Florida Blue says “less than 1 percent” of its approximately 5 million members were affected. (Smalls II, 11/8)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: State Health Officials Confirm Measles Case In Metro Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of measles in Cobb County, officials said Saturday in a statement. Health officials said an unvaccinated Cobb County resident was confirmed to have the measles and might have exposed others to it between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6. (Burns, 11/10)

The Associated Press: Nursing Home Settles Allegations Of Improper Care For $381K

A Delaware nursing home operator has agreed to pay $381,000 to settle allegations of providing substandard and worthless services to residents. The Delaware Department of Justice said Friday that the settlement resolves allegations that, from 2011 through 2017, Newark Manor Manor Nursing Home, also known as Premiere Healthcare Inc., persistently failed to provide adequate nursing care and supervision. (11/8)

NPR: First Medical Cannabis Graduate Program Offered In Maryland

Summer Kriegshauser is one of 150 students in the inaugural class of the University of Maryland, Baltimore's Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics, the first graduate program of its type in the country. This will be Kriegshauser's second master's degree and she hopes it will offer her a chance to change careers. (Austermuhle, 11/9)

Sacramento Bee: Why CA Isn’t Safer Year After Deadly Camp Fire In Paradise

Chainsaws were humming and backhoes were beeping. Wood frames were being hammered into place. It was the sound of Paradise rebuilding, one nail at a time.“I love it up here — it’s beautiful,” said Holly Austin, watching from a camper as her husband and a small crew worked on their new garage on Paradise Avenue. (Kasler and Sabalow, 11/8)

