State Highlights: Calif.’s Gubernatorial Candidates Split Over Single-Payer; FDA Working In Puerto Rico To Avert Medical Device Shortages

Media outlets report on news from California, Puerto Rico, California, Florida, Maryland and Kansas.

Los Angeles Times: Democrats Running For California Governor Debate Over Bringing Single-Payer Healthcare To The State

The top four Democrats running for California governor stood onstage for the first major candidate forum Sunday, splintering over single-payer healthcare but little else. The divide on healthcare mirrored the conflict within the Democratic Party both nationally and in California, with progressives — including those who backed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president — aggressively pushing for universal healthcare while moderates and establishment party members want to plot a more deliberative, cautious course. (Willon, 10/22)

Sacramento Bee: Candidates For California Governor Debate Universal Health Care

The two leading Democrats for California governor on Sunday split over how to achieve universal health care, with Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom defending his support for a government-run, single-payer system and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa dismissing as “pie in the sky” plans that don’t include viable financing methods. (Cadelago, 10/22)

Stat: In Puerto Rico, Hurricane Damage Still Disrupting Medical-Device Manufacturing

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced Friday that the agency is “working closely” with about 10 companies that manufacture medical devices in Puerto Rico to “prevent medical device product shortages.” Since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in mid-September, many, including the FDA, have been worried about the impact on Puerto Rico’s pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Medical device companies have received comparatively less attention, although Gottlieb’s announcement emphasized that the agency has been working “equally hard” to assist those companies. (Swetlitz, 10/20)

KQED: Counselors, Canines Helping Firefighters Battle Emotional Stress

Containment efforts are winding down for the wildfires that have ravaged Northern California this month, but not all the dangers have passed. A handout is circulating among firefighters that details the warning signs of extreme physical and emotional stress. (Cuevas, 10/23)

Miami Herald: State May Waive Fees As Kids Face Losing Insurance After Irma

With more than 4,000 families facing the loss of their state-subidized KidCare health insurance in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Florida regulators have reversed course and now say they are prepared to seek federal help. Florida Healthy Kids, the agency that operates the KidCare insurance program, told the Herald/Times Friday that it will call a special board meeting next week to explore asking the federal government for a waiver to help families still financially stressed from the hurricane. (Klas, 10/20)

Tampa Bay Times: Coming Soon At Two Tampa Bay Area Hospitals: A Cancer Treatment That Could Replace Chemo

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August approved the first ever Chimeric Antigen Receptor Therapy, or "CAR-T cell therapy," for children and young adults up to age 25 suffering from leukemia and other blood and bone cancers. And just this week, the agency approved the same immunotherapy for adults with large B cell lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Griffin, 10/20)

California Healthline: One Nurse Per 4,000 Pupils = Not The Healthiest Arrangement

During a 15-minute recess, the elementary school students trooped from the playground toward nurse Catherin Crofton’s office — one with a bloody nose, a second with a scraped knee and a third with a headache. Kids quickly filled a row of chairs. Staffers brought paper towels for the bleeders and tried to comfort the crying. “We’re here for first aid, emergency, counseling,” said Crofton of the Mount Diablo Unified School District. “There is always something to do.” (Ibarra, 10/23)

The Baltimore Sun: Church Groups Enlisted In End-Of-Life Medical Planning Initiative

Doug Wilson, an elder at West Baltimore’s Kingdom Life Church, recalled the steps he took after he was diagnosed with throat cancer. Before going into the University of Maryland Medical Center, he put down, in writing, the steps he wanted taken during and after his seven-hour surgery. ...Sunday’s class was the first in a series sponsored by the Maryland Faith Health Network. The class, like others to follow at other congregations, was funded by the Maryland State Department of Health. The initiative will continue until about 500 religious congregants hear the talk and receive informational documents. (Kelly, 10/22)

KCUR: Hallmark Opens First Hospital Gift Shop At KU Hospital

Hallmark Cards and The University of Kansas Health System on Friday unveiled a first-of-its-kind Hallmark Gold Crown hospital gift shop. "It's very important to us at Hallmark and at Hallmark Gold Crown that we present an opportunity to be a store of the community," said Jennifer Seyller, a vice president of retail sales at Hallmark. (Taylor, 10/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription