State Highlights: California Explores Use Of ‘Digital Fire Alarm’ For Managing Mental Health Crises; Complex Legal Theories Ground Flint Water Case To A Halt For Now

Media outlets report on news from California, Michigan, New York, Alabama, Minnesota, Tennessee, Florida, Connecticut, Louisiana, Arizona, Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Connecticut and Maine.

The New York Times: California Tests A Digital ‘Fire Alarm’ For Mental Distress

Last winter, several dozen people who were struggling with suicidal urges and bouts of intense emotion opened their lives to a company called Mindstrong, in what has become a closely watched experiment in Silicon Valley. Mindstrong, a venture co-founded by a former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, promised something that no drug or talk therapy can provide: an early-warning system that would flag the user when an emotional crisis seemed imminent — a personal, digital “fire alarm.” (Carey, 6/17)

The Associated Press: Flint Water Decision Shows Legal Complexities Of Disaster

A surprise decision by Michigan prosecutors to drop all pending charges in the Flint water crisis and restart a three-year investigation is a reminder of the legal complexities surrounding the disaster. Seven of 15 people had taken plea deals with no jail time, and their records will eventually be scrubbed clean. Eight others saw their charges dismissed Thursday, including two who served in former Gov. Rick Snyder's Cabinet. Some key questions and answers about the probe. (6/14)

The New York Times: New York Police Officer Kills Himself, Third Police Suicide In 10 Days

A 29-year-old New York police officer fatally shot himself near his Staten Island precinct station house Friday afternoon, the third member of the department to kill himself in 10 days. The police declined to release the officer’s name or to provide more details about his position, other than to say that he had been a New York police officer for six years before he shot himself inside a car near the 121st Precinct station house at about 3:50 p.m. (Zaveri and Taylor, 6/14)

The Associated Press: CDC Director Praises Alabama HIV Clinic Ahead Of Campaign

As the federal government prepares to launch an ambitious initiative to end the HIV epidemic, the director of the Centers for Disease Control on Friday applauded an Alabama HIV clinic's commitment to providing health services to rural communities. Director Robert Redfield met with state public health officials and toured the Medical Advocacy & Outreach clinic in Montgomery to begin laying the groundwork for the decade-long federal campaign. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS. (6/14)

The Associated Press: Alabama Orders 'Chemical Castration' Of Some Child Molesters

Some Alabama sex offenders who abuse young children will have to undergo "chemical castration" while on parole, under a new law, but the requirement has prompted legal concerns and appears to be rarely used in some states that allow it. The procedure uses medications that block testosterone production in order to decrease sex drive. The Alabama law says sex offenders whose crimes involved children between ages 7 and 13 must receive the medication before being released from prison on parole. Alabama doesn't allow parole for sex crimes involving children 6 and under. (6/16)

Modern Healthcare: When Collection Fails, Some Hospitals Seize Patients' Tax Refunds

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health collects only about 20% of the $125 million its patients owe for self-paid services, deductibles and cost-sharing. To boost those collections, the 11-hospital, not-for-profit system takes advantage of a Minnesota law allowing it to seize state tax refunds from people who have unpaid bills. Under the law, five of its rural hospitals can use the “revenue recapture” program since they lease facilities from state or local governments. (Meyer, 6/15)

Sacramento Bee: Arambula Wants To Expand Health Care For Undocumented In CA

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula intends to continue pushing to expand health care options for all undocumented immigrants in California even though the state’s new $214.8 billion budget provides coverage to a fraction of them. Arambula’s comments this week were among the first he’s made publicly since returning to work in Sacramento following his May trial in Fresno, where a jury found him not guilty of child abuse charges. (Amaro, 6/13)

Modern Healthcare: Tenn. Hospital Shuttered One Year After Purchase By Lab Company

The embattled Tennessee hospital bought by a Florida lab test company one year ago has closed. Jamestown Regional Medical Center had been in a rapid downward spiral since its purchase by West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Rennova Health, culminating in the CMS revoking its Medicare billing privileges effective Wednesday. (Bannow, 6/14)

Miami Herald: CDC Advises Doctors To Test For Zika And Dengue

Summer in South Florida brings warm weather, high humidity and mosquitoes — an ideal environment for two closely related viruses, Zika and dengue fever. Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that they want clinicians to keep both diseases in mind whenever patients present with fever, rash, and joint and muscle pain. (Chang, 6/14)

The CT Mirror: Saving Children From Cycle Of Trauma

Like Shawn, thousands of children suffer from trauma, or what experts call traumatic dysregulation. When children are overwhelmed by a traumatic event, their ability to think in a linear fashion is compromised, and their coping mechanism goes haywire. The National Child Traumatic Stress Network estimates that 26 percent of children will experience a traumatic event by age 4. (Srinivasan, 6/16)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Hepatitis A Cases Skyrocket In Louisiana, With Almost 300 In 18 Months: Report

At least 281 Louisianians have been diagnosed with the preventable hepatitis A in the past 18 months, according to a WAFB television analysis of state Health Department records. That’s 18 times the normal rate. Livingston Parish has the highest concentration in the state: 61 to 75 reported cases. Before the outbreak began in January 2018, the state recorded 5 to 15 cases each year. The 2019 cases are especially problematic because around 60% of patients have been hospitalized. (Krueger, 6/15)

Arizona Republic: Arizona AG Supports Law To Prevent Power Shutoffs In Hot Weather

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said he supports enacting alaw to prevent power cutoffs in hot weather, following the report of a woman who died in the heat after her power was cut off in Sun City West. Seventy-two-year-old Stephanie Pullman died in part from exposure to the heat in September after Arizona Public Service Co. shut off her electricity for nonpayment, according to a medical examiner's report and records from utility regulators. (Randazzo, 6/14)

Houston Chronicle: Houston Methodist CEO Looks To The Next 100 Years

CEO of Houston Methodist, Dr. Marc Boom, is preparing for the next 100 years as his institution celebrates its centennial. “We describe our vision for our second century with six simple words, ‘Unparalleled Safety, Quality, Service and Innovation,’” he says. “We put the words in that order purposely because safety comes first. We note ‘innovation’ because it permeates this institution. Technology and innovation are massive enablers.” Speaking with Texas Inc., Boom reflects on Houston Methodist’s history and on how technology is transforming patient care as the focus of medicine shifts from treating disease to ensuring health. (Bassler, 6/14)

Pioneer Press: Nurses, Children’s Hospital Avoid Strike, Reach Deal After Marathon Session

Nurses threatening to strike over insurance costs have reached a three-year contract with Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota, representatives from the Minnesota Nurses Association said Saturday. The nurses voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike Thursday. This agreement cancels that vote. They will now vote to ratify this agreement on June 20, the group said. The decision follows a 21-hour session of negotiations which covered health insurance costs and the largest wage increase in a decade. The talks began in March and did reach an earlier agreement on workplace violence and safety concerns. (Weniger, 6/15)

WBUR: How Some Schools Restrain Or Seclude Students: A Look At A Controversial Practice

Though there are guidelines around restraint and seclusion in schools, there are no federal laws governing how they can be used. And they're most often used on students with disabilities or special needs, and boys, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. (Abamu, 6/15)

The Associated Press: Maine Senator Backs Push For Better Public Health Data

Maine’s independent senator is among a group of lawmakers backing a bill that calls for the modernization of public health data systems. Sen. Angus King says the proposal would ensure accurate and timely information sharing to help protect residents from health threats like viruses and prescription drug abuse. He’s joined by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia on the proposal. (6/16)

The Associated Press: 5th Woman Accuses Ex-UCLA Gynecologist Of Sexual Battery

A fifth woman has accused a retired University of California, Los Angeles gynecologist of sexually abusing her. The lawsuit, filed Friday, accuses Dr. James Heaps of sexual battery, negligence and civil rights violations. "We're reviewing the lawsuit and we find the allegations against Dr. Heaps to be very disturbing," UCLA Health spokeswoman Rhonda Curry said. (6/14)

