The Associated Press: California Legislature OKs Health Insurance Mandate

The California Legislature voted Monday to tax people who refuse to buy health insurance, bringing back a key part of former President Barack Obama's health care law in the country's most populous state after it was eliminated by Republicans in Congress. The tax now heads to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who proposed a similar plan in January — an indication he will likely approve it. (6/24)

Reuters: U.S. Records 33 New Measles Cases, Mostly In New York State

Thirty-three new measles cases were recorded in the United States last week, most of them in New York, federal health officials said on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases this year to 1,077 in the worst U.S. outbreak of the virus since 1992. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease rose 3% in the week ended June 20 from the prior week. (6/24)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City’s Deputy Mayor For Health And Human Services To Step Down

Herminia Palacio, the New York City deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, announced Monday that she will leave her post next month to take a position at a leading research and policy think tank focused on sexual and reproductive rights. Dr. Palacio, 57 years old, is set to become the chief executive and president of the New York-based Guttmacher Institute. In an interview Monday, she said that the opportunity to lead a major public policy organization are “not summoned on demand.” (West, 6/24)

The Oregonian: Massive DHS Data Breach Raises Questions About Oregon’s Cybersecurity Protocols

A January data breach at the Department of Human Services exposed the confidential information of an eye-popping 645,000 Oregonians. Those people whose personal data was compromised were left with many questions. But the massive breach raised an even bigger question for everyone else: What are state officials doing to protect the information stored on government computers about virtually everyone in Oregon? (Chaffin, 6/24)

St. Louis Public Radio: Bayer Faces Lawsuit From Missouri Buyers Of Roundup

Two Missouri law firms have filed a potential class-action lawsuit against Bayer, alleging the company violated state law in not disclosing the health risks associated with the weed killer Roundup. The lawsuit is different from others because it seeks purchase refunds, not compensation for personal injury. A California couple who were landscapers won a $2 billion judgment from Bayer in May after claiming Roundup gave them cancer. Bayer, which bought Monsanto-maker Roundup last year, is appealing that ruling. Other suits are pending. (Ahl, 6/25)

The Associated Press: Jury Awards More Than $3M In Michigan Bogus Epilepsy Case

A jury on Monday awarded more than $3 million to a woman who was misdiagnosed with epilepsy, one of hundreds of people to accuse a Detroit-area doctor of misreading tests to enrich himself and his employer. Dr. Yasser Awaad was accused of running an "EEG mill," a reference to a test that measures brain waves. He diagnosed epilepsy in Mariah Martinez when she was 9 years old. But another doctor four years later in 2007 said her tests were normal. (6/24)

Arizona Republic: State Board Of Education Leaves Sex Ed Unchanged After Intense Meeting

An effort to pave the way to changes to the state's sex education guidelines fell flat during an intense Arizona State Board of Education meeting, where the board spent hours listening to parents, lawmakers and advocates rail against what several said was the "sexualization" of children. Some of those who attended the jam-packed meeting expressed concern over porn's influence on children. Others wanted sexual education to leave out instruction on anal sex, oral sex and homosexuality. (Altavena, 6/24)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Sununu Signs Bill Allowing Physician Assistants To Prescribe Medical Marijuana

Physician assistants soon will be able to prescribe medical marijuana in New Hampshire. Governor Chris Sununu has signed a bill expanding the list of providers who may prescribe the drug. Another bill that would allow medical marijuana users to grow their own plants awaits his signature. (6/24)

The Star Tribune: Blue Cross, North Memorial Team Up To Run Health System's 20 Clinics

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, which is the state's largest nonprofit health insurer, and North Memorial Health are creating a joint-venture company to operate the health system's 20 clinics. Eagan-based Blue Cross did not say how much it will invest in the joint venture, which gives the insurance company's corporate parent a 49% ownership stake in the clinics. (Snowbeck, 6/24)

The Advocate: Report From Prison-Reform Groups Says 100s Of Louisiana Prisoners Held For Over A Year In Isolation

Hundreds of Louisiana prisoners report they were held in isolation for more than a year and many believe their mental health deteriorated as a result, according to a survey that prison-reform advocates released on Tuesday. The report from advocacy groups that include the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana piggybacks off earlier findings that Louisiana has the highest percentage of prisoners in solitary confinement in the United States. (Sledge, 6/25)

Sacramento Bee: Bourdain-Inspired Mental Health Effort In Sacramento Expands

As fans around the world Tuesday mark what would have been the 63rd birthday of celebrity chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain, organizers of a grassroots movement in Sacramento restaurants are expanding their efforts to foster a kitchen culture that supports the mental health of its workers. Head chef Patrick Mulvaney of Mulvaney’s B&L in midtown Sacramento said Bourdain’s suicide last June in part inspired “I Got Your Back,” a movement that pushes for open discussion and easy access to professional mental health resources in the service community – through simple measures piloted at B&L. (Wang, 6/25)

Tampa Bay Times: Florida Surgeon General Who Was Subject Of Sexual Harassment Probe Keeps UF Job

Florida’s new surgeon general has negotiated an unusual two-year arrangement that allows him to remain employed at the University of Florida -- and keep his tenured position -- while also being in charge of the state Department of Health. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced April 1 that physician Scott Rivkees would take over the sprawling agency, but Rivkees did not start the job until this month, due in part to working out the agreement. (6/24)

Los Angeles Times: City Of Hope To Invest $1 Billion In New Irvine Cancer Hospital

City of Hope will invest $1 billion in a new hospital and research center on the site of a former air base in Irvine that will enhance the way cancer care is delivered in the region. The large-scale facility will primarily serve Orange County, where nearly 20% of cancer patients leave the area for advanced care, City of Hope said. Many of them travel as long as two hours to City of Hope’s headquarters in Duarte, a city east of Pasadena. (Vicent and Cutchin, 6/25)

Boston Globe: Hemp Farmers Looking For Answers After Mass. Says They Can’t Sell CBD Products

It doesn’t take more than a few steps down Newbury Street to find a CBD store. The substance is so common that it’s easier to find in the Boston area than any kind of retail marijuana store. Much easier. (Gans, 6/24)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: 2-Month-Old Girl Died In Cleveland Daycare Custody, Negligence Might Have Contributed To Death, State Investigation Finds

A 2-month-old girl died in the care of a Cleveland daycare and state inspectors are investigating the possibility that negligence of a daycare employee contributed to the girl’s death, according to a state investigation released Monday. Inspectors with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the agency that oversees the state’s daycare centers, found that Di’Yanni Griffin died Tuesday while under the care of Nana’s Home Daycare on Giddings Road. (Ferrise, 6/24)

Sacramento Bee: Construction On Placer County Morgue In Roseville Begins

Construction on a $28.5 million Placer County coroner’s office and morgue in Roseville began Monday, with county officials saying the new facility is a badly needed improvement from its Auburn location. At the old location, using the copy machine with a fresh pot of coffee brewing and a heater running would blow the power out. The county had to buy a portable air conditioning unit because the building’s AC wasn’t strong enough for staffers working in the autopsy room. And it doesn’t have nearly the capacity required for handling a mass casualty event like a bus or plane crash. (Yoon-Hendricks, 6/24)

