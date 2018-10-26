State Highlights: California Says Freeze On Fuel-Efficiency Standards Will Harm Americans’ Health; Viral Outbreak Cases In New Jersey Climb

Media outlets report on news from California, New Jersey, New York, Wisconsin, Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Georgia, Colorado and Iowa.

The Washington Post: California Blasts Trump Proposal To Freeze Fuel-Efficiency Standards As ‘Nihilistic’ And ‘Illegal’

California officials on Friday plan to submit a 400-page repudiation of the Trump administration’s proposal to freeze fuel-efficiency standards for the nation’s cars and trucks through 2026, calling it a deeply flawed, disingenuous effort that will harm the health and pocketbooks of Americans. “Finalizing this proposal would worsen air quality for the most vulnerable, waste billions of gallons of gasoline, forfeit our best chance to fight climate change, and result in years of uncertainty in the marketplace,” reads a draft of comments from the California Air Resources Board obtained by The Washington Post. It calls the Trump administration’s plan “a contrived solution to justify a predetermined outcome.” (Bennis and Laris, 10/26)

The Associated Press: 19th Case Confirmed In Viral Outbreak That Killed 7

New Jersey health officials said Thursday tests confirmed a 19th patient has been infected in a viral outbreak at a pediatric rehabilitation center that has killed seven people. The unidentified person had already been ill so the diagnosis does not necessarily mean the virus is still spreading, according to Health Department spokeswoman Donna Leusner. (10/25)

The Wall Street Journal: Advocates Push For Better Mental-Health Care For Asian New Yorkers

The case last month of an allegedly mentally-ill Asian woman charged with stabbing several people has highlighted what advocates say is a troubling insufficiency in mental health care services for New York City’s growing Asian population. The system is hampered by a shortage of culturally fluent providers, wait times that can stretch to weeks and a lack of adequate governmental funding, the advocates say. (West, 10/25)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee Lead Crisis: State, County Investigators Probe Health Agency

State and county investigators have launched criminal probes into the troubled Milwaukee Health Department, although officials are tight-lipped on details of the investigations. Asked about a criminal investigation into the Health Department, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said he could not comment — but added that city staffers have been instructed to cooperate with any investigations. (Spicuzza, 10/25)

Texas Tribune: UH And UNT HSC Given The Go-Ahead To Open Medical Schools

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board swiftly signed off on opening two new medical schools Thursday, months after a similar proposal from Sam Houston State University was subject to extensive debate and nearly shot down by the nine-member body. In back-to-back votes, the University of Houston and the University of North Texas Health Science Center were given the go-ahead to launch doctorate of medicine programs in the next few years, with respective tuition and fee rates ranging from $22,500 to around $60,000. (Najmabadi, 10/25)

San Antonio Press-Express: University Of Houston's Proposed Medical School Gets State Approval Today

The state higher education regulatory agency gave its stamp of approval Thursday to the University of Houston's plan to create the city's first new medical school in nearly half a century. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board unanimously approved the UH proposal, which calls for a focus on training primary-care doctors to practice in underserved areas. (Ackerman, 10/25)

The Associated Press: Task Force Preparing To Investigate Detroit Funeral Home

A police task force is preparing to investigate a Detroit funeral home where 36 fetuses were found in boxes and 27 others in freezers, the city's police chief said Thursday. Chief James Craig told reporters at a news conference that the task force will include his officers, state police and the FBI. On Monday, the task force will start looking into operations at the Perry Funeral Home , where the fetuses were found last week. (10/25)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Planning Commission Green Lights University Hospitals Parma Medical Center's $27 Million Renovation And Expansion

The Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved University Hospitals Parma Medical Center's $27.5 million surgery department renovation and expansion. The proposed multiphase construction, scheduled to begin this winter and last two years, is the largest project at the main hospital in 33 years. (Benson, 10/25)

The Baltimore Sun: University Of Maryland Medical Center In Baltimore Gets Biggest Gift Ever, $25 Million From Len And Roslyn Stoler

The University of Maryland Medical Center has received a $25 million gift — the largest donation in the hospital’s history — from Baltimore auto dealer Len Stoler and his wife, Roslyn, that will help fund a new cancer building. The money from the owner of car dealerships will allow the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center to better accommodate a patient population that has tripled in the last 14 years, hospitals officials said. (McDaniels, 10/25)

Georgia Health News: Georgia No. 8 In Youth Obesity, Report Says

Nearly 1 in 5 Georgia youths from ages 10 to 17 are obese, according to a new report. The 18.4 percent figure gives Georgia the eighth-highest rate among states. The analysis, released this week, also showed racial and ethnic disparities in the obesity figures. In Georgia, the Hispanic youth obesity rate is highest, at 32.8 percent, while black youths were at 23.4 percent and whites at 13.5 percent. (Miller, 10/25)

Reveal: Shiloh Had A History Of Death And Drugging. Texas Schools Keep Sending Students There

At least seven Texas school districts have sent students with special needs to Shiloh Treatment Center in recent years, despite the facility’s trail of deaths and abuse of children in its care, a Reveal investigation has found. Among the troubled past of Shiloh and its affiliated facilities are the deaths of four teenagers and allegations that children were injured or sexually abused. (Morel, 10/25)

Austin American-Statesman: Is The Texas DPS Skewing Its Border Security Stats - Again?

According to an American-Statesman analysis of what the DPS considers border arrests, nearly 30 percent occurred more than 100 miles from the border — in Hill Country cities like Brady and Mason, as well as Panhandle towns like Seminole and Denver City. Included in the numbers are thousands of arrests in the West Texas cities of Odessa, Midland and San Angelo, nearly 200 miles from Mexico. Many of those far-flung arrests lack a nexus to cartel activity or smuggling offenses. (Keemahill and Schwartz, 10/25)

Denver Post: Aurora ICE Facility Sees Chicken Pox Outbreak

Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday confirmed 10 detainees at an Aurora immigration detention facility have been quarantined for chickenpox, drawing accusations by immigration activists of medical negligence and due-process violations. Spokesmen from ICE and the GEO Group, the private company contracted to run the facility, disputed the allegations. Immigration groups contend the quarantine is preventing detainees from being able to speak face-to-face with their lawyers, visit with family and attend hearings. They also allege that ICE has not followed its medical protocols when it comes to caring for detainees. (Tabachnik, 10/25)

Dallas Morning News: Nurse Who Was Paid To Find Patients For Novus Hospice Companies Reaches Plea Deal In $60 Million Fraud Case

Another nurse is scheduled to plead guilty in a $60 million health care fraud scheme involving Novus hospice companies. Patricia B. Armstrong, 34, has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. As part of the deal, the registered nurse has agreed to cooperate with the federal investigation. Armstrong is the fifth of 16 defendants connected with Novus to reach a deal in the criminal case, which is tentatively scheduled to go to trial in January. (Wigglesworth, 10/25)

Iowa Public Radio: Iowa Officials Fast-Track New Sexual Harassment Policies For State Agencies

Iowa lawmakers approved new rules Thursday for handling sexual harassment complaints in state government a month after an investigation found a former state agency director harassed employees. The emergency rules, which were fast-tracked without public input, clarified that the Department of Administrative Services will investigate harassment and discrimination complaints from state employees. (Sostaric, 10/25)

