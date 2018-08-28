State Highlights: Coalition Forms To Kill Any Attempt At Single-Payer In California; Ill. Bill To Require Insurers Cover Egg, Sperm Freezing For Patients With Cancer, Other Diseases

Media outlets report on news from California, Illinois, Oregon, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Iowa and Wyoming.

Sacramento Bee: Another Fight Over Single-Payer Is Brewing In California

A group of influential, deep-pocketed business and health care organizations that have long helped shape the legislative agenda in California have joined forces to oppose any future effort to craft a universal, single-payer health care system for the nation’s largest state. The main focus of the coalition, called “Californians against the costly disruption of our health care,” is to kill any single-payer health care bill in the state Legislature, said Ned Wigglesworth, a political strategist for the coalition. (Hart, 8/28)

Chicago Tribune: New Law Will Require Insurers To Cover Egg, Embryo Freezing For Cancer Patients

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill into law Monday that will require health insurance companies in Illinois to cover the preservation of eggs, sperm and embryos for patients with cancer and certain other diseases. Those patients often have to undergo treatments that can leave them sterile. Yet, until now, not all insurers have covered the costs of preserving their fertility. (Schencker, 8/27)

The Oregonian: OHSU Suspends Heart Transplant Program Amid Staff Shortage

The state's only heart transplant program is now temporarily suspended after at least three cardiologists on the transplant team left or announced plans to leave Oregon Health & Science University. The medical center will no longer evaluate new patients for a transplant, accept donor hearts or perform any transplant surgeries for 14 days. Renee Edwards, chief medical officer for OHSU Healthcare, said the transplant team is adequately staffed to follow up with anyone who's recently received a new heart. (Harbarger, 8/27)

Los Angeles Times: Wrongful Death Lawsuits Filed Against NCAA On Behalf Of Former USC And UCLA Football Players

Family members of former USC fullback Douglas MacKenzie and former UCLA running back Rodney Stensrud have filed wrongful death lawsuits against the NCAA in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The complaints are among the first in a wave of suits expected to be filed against the NCAA and its conferences and universities in the coming months, that allege the sport’s governing body did not properly inform college football players of the risks of head injuries and the impact that traumatic brain injury could have on their long-term quality of life. (McCollough, 8/27)

Boston Globe: Children’s To Grant $11M For Families

Children’s, the region’s largest pediatric medical center, is spending $11 million over the next three years on programs designed to help families affected by racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic inequities, and — indirectly — improve their health. Among the projects: an effort to help tenants avoid eviction, an initiative to help babies develop social and cognitive skills, and a program to educate parents about nutritious foods. (Dayal McCluskey, 8/28)

Los Angeles Times: California Lawmakers Want The State To Collect Data On Drivers Under The Influence Of Pot

After she was injured in a car accident allegedly caused by a driver impaired by pot, state Controller Betty Yee is backing a bill approved Monday by the Legislature that aims to begin addressing the problem of drugged driving on California roads. The measure sent to Gov. Jerry Brown would require the California Highway Patrol to report on how many motorists stopped for impaired driving are allegedly under the influence of marijuana. (McGreevy, 8/28)

Sacramento Bee: Were UCD Employees Recorded While Changing Clothes? Officials Say No

UC Davis Health employees are contending that a manager installed a video camera in a supply room where employees changed into their scrubs. But UCD officials said Monday that the camera had not been hooked up to record anything. (Anderson, 8/27)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Manchester At High Risk For West Nile Virus

The number of towns in New Hampshire at risk for West Nile virus is growing. Last week, the Department of Health and Human Services elevated Manchester’s level of risk for West Nile to high, automatically elevating the surrounding towns to medium risk. Manchester discovered the first positive batch of West Nile virus mosquitoes in late July. Since then, it has identified five more batches of mosquitoes with the virus. (Gibson, 8/27)

Iowa Public Radio: Haute Pot: How High-End California Chefs Are Cashing In On Marijuana

Leave it to California to combine high-end cuisine with the kind of ingredients that might actually get you high. It's an increasingly lucrative niche for chefs in San Francisco and Los Angeles — cities already well known for trendy food culture. (Ulaby, 8/28)

Wyoming Public Media: AmeriCorps Helps Laramie With Food Security Project

Albany County struggles more than others in the state with hunger and access to healthy food. That’s why a group of AmeriCorps volunteers came to Laramie, to help grow vegetables and deliver them to food banks and soup kitchens in the community. (Edwards, 8/27)

