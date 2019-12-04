State Highlights: Four NYC Jail Guards Suspended After Waiting 7 Minutes To Stop Attempted Suicide; Texas Sues HHS To Keep $25M In Medicaid Payments

Media outlets report on news from New York City, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Texas, and North Carolina.

The New York Times: Rikers Guards Stood By For 7 Minutes As Inmate Tried To Hang Himself

At least four New York City correction officers failed to act for seven minutes as an 18-year-old detainee tried to hang himself at the Rikers Island jail complex, with some of them watching the suicide attempt before intervening, according to four people with knowledge of the matter. The officers have been suspended while the city’s Department of Investigation conducts an inquiry, officials said. The inmate was hospitalized and put into a medically induced coma on Tuesday, the people said. (Shanahan and Rashbaum, 12/3)

Modern Healthcare: Texas Sues HHS Over $25 Million In Medicaid Payments

Texas sued HHS on Monday over a decision that would force the state to pay back more than $25 million in supplemental Medicaid payments. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission said in its complaint that HHS exceeded its authority when it concluded that the state made improper uncompensated-care payments to private hospitals. The agency's decision would allow the CMS to claw back the matching Medicaid funds it paid to the state for providing uncompensated care. (Brady, 12/3)

Modern Healthcare: Fewer Rural Students Are Enrolling In Medical School

The number of students enrolled in medical school from rural areas of the U.S. dropped by 28% over a 15-year period, with students from those communities representing less than 5% of total incoming medical students in 2017, according to a new study in Health Affairs. The findings, published Tuesday from staff at the Association of American Medical Colleges, come as the nation faces a physician shortage in rural communities. A frequently cited 2010 study from the University of Washington School of Medicine found only 11.4% of physicians practice in rural settings although 19.2% of the population lives in those areas. (Castellucci, 12/3)

Kaiser Health News: An Atlanta Nonprofit Brings Medical Care And Connection To The Homeless

Herman Ware got his seasonal flu shot while sitting at a small, wobbly table inside a mobile health clinic. The clinic-on-wheels is a large converted van, and on this day it was parked on a trash-strewn, dead-end street in downtown Atlanta where homeless residents congregate. The van and Ware’s flu shot are part of a “street medicine” program designed to bring health care to people who haven’t been able to pay much attention to their medical needs. For those who struggle to find a hot meal or a place to sleep, health care can take a back seat. (Whitehead, 12/4)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Rape Kit Bill To Move Forward After Pressure From Josh Kaul

A key Republican lawmaker said Tuesday he will advance a bill aimed at preventing delays in testing sexual assault evidence after Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul held a press conference urging him to do so. Rep. Joe Sanfelippo of New Berlin has not yet held a public hearing on a bill with bipartisan support that already passed the state Senate and will be signed by Gov. Tony Evers should he receive it. (Beck, 12/3)

The New York Times: They Ended Up In Decrepit Housing In Newark. Is New York To Blame?

Julie Rodriguez’s apartment in Newark was so cold that the water in her dog’s bowl froze. At times, Sha-kira Jones’s apartment did not have heat or electricity. In Loreal Bell’s apartment, raw sewage seeped into the basement. All three women had moved out of the New York City shelter system into what they described as decrepit conditions in Newark through a rental assistance program. (Stewart, 12/3)

The Acadiana Advocate: Jennings Hospital, Lafayette General Explore Merger; LGH Would Lease Facility

Jennings American Legion Hospital and Lafayette General Health have signed a letter of intent, an initial step, to explore a merger, by which LGH will assume management and operations of JALH. The announcement was made Tuesday in an issued statement by LGH. Under the proposed structure, LGH will lease the hospital, its clinics, physical plant and equipment through an agreement with the local American Legion Post, the owner, which founded the 49-bed, acute care institution in 1952. LGH spokeswoman Patricia Thompson said the attorney general must approve any agreement that JALH and LGH reach. (12/3)

Houston Chronicle: Here’s How To Find The Right Elder Care In Houston

Mom and dad may be retired and enjoying their lives, but what happens when it’s no longer practical or safe for them to live alone? What are your choices when it comes to caretakers? Does Pop need someone who will be all hands on deck?Here’s how to decide whether independent living, assisted living or a nursing home is right for your loved one, and what your cost options are. (Wu, 12/3)

Kansas City Star: Wyandotte County, Kansas, Reports Whooping Cough Outbreak

Health officials in Wyandotte County on Tuesday warned that cases of pertussis — also known as whooping cough — are on the rise there, especially among school-age children. (Gutierrez, 12/3)

North Carolina Health News: $200K+ Repaid To Feds After Foster Care Errors

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services discovered the mistakes by the Cherokee County Department of Social Services and tallied up the costs during a deep examination of every open foster care case in mid-2018. The audit followed the state’s temporary takeover of child welfare services in the county due to other violations that led to a criminal investigation of DSS. (Martin, 12/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription