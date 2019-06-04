State Highlights: Funds Still Lacking For Training Of Rhode Island’s 911 Operators After Woman’s Death; Maine’s Aid-In-Dying Death Bill Moves Closer To Passage

Media outlets report on news from Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maine, California, North Carolina, Connecticut, Texas, Kentucky, Missouri, Arizona, Louisiana, Ohio and Minnesota.

ProPublica: One Cardiac Arrest. Four 911 Callers. And A Tragic Outcome.

When Rena Fleury collapsed in the stands during her son’s high school football game last August, there was reason to be hopeful. At 45, she was on the young side for a cardiac arrest, which improved her odds of surviving. And she was in a public place, which, studies show, also increased her chances. Plus, she was in Cumberland, a “heart safe” community where emergency medical personnel are among the most highly trained in the state. (Arditi, 6/4)

The Associated Press: Maine Could Allow Terminally Ill To Get Life-Ending Meds

Maine would allow doctors to prescribe terminally ill people a fatal dose of medication under a bill that faces final legislative action in the state Senate. The Democratic-led Maine House voted 73-72 to enact the bill Monday as lawmakers recounted the last days of their own loved ones. Democratic Rep. Michele Meyer said no one knows how precious life is like a dying patient seeking a peaceful end. (6/3)

The Associated Press: San Francisco Eyes Forced Treatment For Mentally Ill Addicts

San Francisco supervisors were expected to consider a proposal Tuesday that could force drug addicts with serious mental illnesses into treatment. Mayor London Breed and other supporters of the proposal say the move — known as conservatorship — is necessary to help addicts who are often homeless and suffering from a mental illness, making them a danger to themselves. They say the number of people who could be forced into treatment is small, likely fewer than 50. (6/4)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Supervisors Strike Deal To Expand Forced Treatment Of Mentally Ill

San Francisco supervisors struck a deal Monday to support a controversial law that would expand the city’s ability to force seriously mentally ill people into care — but the plan will likely help only about five people. The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the legislation on Tuesday, following months of debate over how the city should deal with severely mentally ill people on the streets. (Thadani, 6/3)

North Carolina Health News: No Timeline For State Investigation Into NC Children’s Hospital

It’s unclear how long a state health department team will take to investigate questions raised in The New York Times about pediatric heart surgeries performed at the North Carolina Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill. State regulators were at the UNC Medical Center on Monday as part of an inquiry launched last week by Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services. (Blythe, 6/4)

The CT Mirror: On Page 547 Of The Budget, A Favor To Cigna

The budget provision extends until 2024 an expiring deadline to claim tax credits promised under the previous administration’s big-ticket economic development program, First Five. The new deadline applies to any First Five recipient — as long as their deal was executed on Dec. 22, 2011. And that limits the benefit to one company: Cigna. (Pazniokas, 6/3)

Texas Tribune: Texas Legislature Passes Bills Reining In Freestanding Emergency Rooms

Oliverson said his bill, House Bill 2041, requires a freestanding emergency rooms to give patients a printed-out disclosure in English and Spanish that lists the in-network health plans and the average price a patient may be charged for a procedure, including facility fees. Patients can choose whether to sign it. Under the bill, freestanding emergency rooms will also be barred from advertising that it "takes" or "accepts" certain insurers or health plans if the facility is not an in-network provider. (Byrne, 6/3)

KQED: A California Democratic Convention Brought To You By ... Juul?

A vaping company whose products could soon be banned in San Francisco featured prominently in last weekend's California Democratic Party State Convention in the city. But not all party members welcomed the company. (Klivans, 6/3)

The Washington Post: Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever: Kentucky 2-Year-Old Jackson Oblisk Survives Rare Tick-Borne Illness

For days, Jackson Oblisk had been running a high fever, and the toddler’s small body was covered in tiny red spots. His pediatrician had suspected it was a viral rash and had sent him home to recover, his mother said. But the toddler was not getting better; he was getting worse, she said. When his mother, Kayla Oblisk, offered him his favorite food, a peanut butter sandwich, he just held it in his hand. When she turned on his favorite movie, “The Greatest Showman,” he slept through it. (Bever, 6/3)

KCUR: CVS Caremark To Pay $15M In Overtime Case At Lee's Summit And Other Call Centers

CVS Caremark has agreed to pay $15.25 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it denied overtime pay to customer service agents at its call centers, including one in Lee's Summit, Missouri. U.S. District Judge Steven Bough on Friday gave preliminary approval to the settlement, which will cover about 17,000 employees. The lawsuit, filed in 2014 in federal court in Kansas City, alleged that CVS failed to pay the agents for pre-shift work that required them to be “call ready” for their phone calls and log in to system programs. (Margolies, 6/3)

Arizona Republic: Complaint Vs. Hacienda HealthCare Doctor Disappears From Board Agenda

A complaint case against a doctor who worked at Hacienda HealthCare when an incapacitated patient there gave birth was removed from Monday's Arizona Medical Board agenda. Dr. Thanh Nguyen had been on the June 3 Arizona Medical Board agenda for a case, initiated by a complaint, that was set for dismissal. (Innes, 6/3)

The Advocate: West Baton Rouge Council Making Moves To Take Over State-Run Health Unit In Port Allen

West Baton Rouge Parish officials have been quietly planning to take control of the state-run health unit in Port Allen, but they've yet to speak to the Louisiana Department of Health about the plan. Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot approached the Parish Council recently seeking the legislative branch's support for the move. It followed months of background work that included meeting with former employees, researching funding sources and meeting with surrounding parishes that have done the same. (Kennedy, 6/3)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento City Unified, Teachers Union At Odds On Health Care

The Sacramento City Unified School District wants to shave millions in health care spending to ease pressure on its budget, a move that will likely lead to further conflict and pushback from its most powerful employee group: the teachers union. If that sounds familiar, it’s because district leaders have broached the topic with union officials many times before. (Finch II and Morrar, 6/4)

Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County Has Highest Number Of Legionella Bacteria Cases In Ohio, Stats Show

Franklin County had the highest number of Legionella bacteria cases in Ohio last year at 208, according to Ohio Department of Health statistics. One patient died Sunday after an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the new $361 million Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital. Six other patients have confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease, state health officials said. (Palatella and Henry, 6/3)

Pioneer Press: Family Sues Over 19-Year-Old Woman's Death In Moorhead MN Jail

Abby Rudolph died in 2016 at the age of 19 when she was an inmate in the Clay County Jail. The circumstances of the Fargo, N.D., woman’s death are the subject of a civil lawsuit that’s making its way through U.S. District Court. The lawsuit asserts that after nearly four days in jail Rudolph died on Nov. 3, 2016, from a lack of medical care that surpassed “mere negligence” to something that shocks “the conscience.” (Olson, 6/3)

Kansas City Star: Missouri Medical Marijuana Clinics Come To Kansas City

Missouri is preparing to release application forms on Tuesday for patients hoping to use medical marijuana under the state’s new law enacted by voters in November. But because patients need doctors to certify those forms, clinics like Cook’s are popping up here, much as they have in other states that legalized medical marijuana.The clinics carry some controversy, as physician groups worry that they may reflect poorly on the profession. (Marso, 6/4)

