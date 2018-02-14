State Highlights: Ga. Bill Passed In House Would Boost Rural Health Care; ‘Patient Dumping’ In Sacramento Is ‘Systemic,’ Group Says

Media outlets report on news from Georgia, California, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Texas, New Hampshire, Colorado, Wisconsin, Oregon and Missouri.

Georgia Health News: Rural Health Care Bill Clears House Panel

A House committee Tuesday approved high-profile legislation to boost rural health care in Georgia. House Bill 769 would take several steps, including easing the creation of ‘’micro-hospitals,’’ with 24/7 care and a small number of beds, to replace full-scale hospitals that close. (Miller, 2/13)

Sacramento Bee: Dumping Patients At Homeless Shelters ‘A Systemic Issue’ In Sacramento, New Survey Says

Data released this week by a nonprofit advocacy group, the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness, suggest that the practice of sending patients to shelters without advance notification is not uncommon. The organization recently surveyed agencies that serve the poor in the Sacramento area about whether homeless people recently had been dropped off at their organizations – by ambulance, cab or ride share – immediately following discharge from a health care provider and without prior notification. (Hubert, 2/14)

The Associated Press: Oklahoma Health Agency Head Resigns After Abuse Accusations

The interim director of Oklahoma's health department — one of Republican Gov. Mary Fallin's top aides — stepped down Tuesday following accusations of domestic violence. Preston Doerflinger stepped down after about four months on the job. Fallin appointed him in October after commissioner Terry Cline resigned amid allegations of financial mismanagement at the agency. (2/13)

Minnesota Public Radio: Facing Shortage Of IV Bags, What's A Hospital To Do?

When the storm hit Puerto Rico last summer, it devastated facilities that produce IV bags — which are critical for treating dehydration and delivering medicines. It has been a challenge for months and hospitals in Minnesota and across the country are still coping with a shortage of IV bags, forcing them to change practices and, in some cases, raise the possibility of rationing the crucial medical supplies. (Zdechlik, 2/13)

The Associated Press: Houston Surgeons Separate Toddlers Joined At Chest, Abdomen

Doctors in Houston have successfully separated twin toddlers who were born in 2016 conjoined at the chest and abdomen. A spokeswoman at Texas Children’s Hospital says 13-month-old Anna and Hope Richards were in good condition Tuesday. Lindsey Fox says separation surgery was done Jan. 13 and announced Monday. Fox says the twin sisters join two brothers and their parents, Jill and Michael Richards of North Texas. Fox declined to provide more specifics about the family as the parents focus on their daughters’ recovery. (2/13)

The Associated Press: New Hampshire Bill Targets Soda On Kids Menus

New Hampshire restaurants would no longer be allowed to offer soda as a beverage choice for children’s meals under a bill before a state House committee. The bill would apply to restaurants that serve children’s meals that include food and a beverage for one price. Such meals would only be allowed to include milk, 100 percent juice or juice combined with water, plain water or flavored water with no sweeteners. (2/14)

The Star Tribune: Blue Cross CEO Michael Guyette Leaving For New Job

Continuing a turnover trend among health plan CEOs, Michael Guyette is stepping down in March as chief executive of Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to take a similar job with an insurance company in California. Kathleen Blatz, a Blue Cross board member and former chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, will serve as interim chief executive at Blue Cross, the insurer announced Tuesday. The nonprofit is the largest provider of health insurance for state residents. (Snowbeck, 2/13)

Pioneer Press: Blue Cross CEO Leaving Post To Lead California Eye-Care Giant

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota announced Tuesday that president and CEO Michael Guyette is leaving the Eagan-based company next month to join eye-care giant VSP Global. Guyette, 53, will become president and CEO at VSP Global, a Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based company that has businesses in the retail, manufacturing, innovation and insurance sectors. (Ferraro, 2/13)

The Star Tribune: Duluth Votes To Restrict Flavored Tobacco Sales; Mankato Votes Down Proposal To Raise Minimum Age

Duluth has become the latest city to restrict the sale of menthol and other flavored tobacco products to adult-only tobacco shops. With its 7 to 2 vote, the City Council on Monday passed the ordinance that will limit sales to six adult-only tobacco stores in the city within the next 120 days. The city currently has 84 outlets that hold tobacco licenses. (Harlow, 2/13)

Denver Post: Salmonella Outbreak At Aurora Restaurant Killed 1 And Hospitalized 3

A salmonella outbreak at an Aurora restaurant killed one and hospitalized three in November. At least 33 people, including one employee, were infected at La California, a restaurant that has previously failed to meet health department standards. The outbreak affected people who ate the restaurant’s family combo menu item from Nov. 10-14, according to a report from the Tri-County Health Department. Thirteen of the cases were confirmed while 20 were probable. (Worthington, 2/13)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Madison Police Investigate Injuries To Newborns At Hospital

Police in Madison are investigating what they call "several unexplained injuries" at Meriter Hospital's Newborn Intensive Care Unit, officials said Tuesday. Officials at the hospital reported the injuries last week, according to police, who added that the case is being investigated by their Special Victims Unit and that no further information would be released Tuesday. (Garza, 2/13)

The Oregonian: Two Unity Mental Health Nurses Say Violent Patients Choked Staff, Broke Bones

Two former nurses at the new Unity Center, touted as the city's more humane alternative for people in mental health crisis, have filed a pair of $1 million lawsuits, claiming they were fired from their jobs after complaining about their safety. Registered nurses John Stough and Cindy Olivares say in the suits that the Unity Center for Behavioral Health in Northeast Portland doesn't have enough security guards to deal with patients who lash out. (Green, 2/13)

St. Louis Public Radio: Bid To Bar Enforcement Of Marijuana Laws Gets Aldermanic Committee Hearing

Legislation that would bar, in most instances, St. Louis from expending resources to enforce marijuana laws attracted mostly positive comments from city residents at an aldermanic committee hearing Tuesday night. But Alderwoman Megan Green’s legislation received a less favorable reception from some of her colleagues, including the chairman of the committee hearing the bill. (Rosenbaum, 2/14)

