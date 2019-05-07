State Highlights: Gun Advocates Demand Impeachment Of Pittsburgh’s Mayor Over Regulations; Crowd Decries Violence Against Indigenous Women In Arizona

The Associated Press: Gun Rights Activists Fill State Capitol For Gun Rights Rally

Gun rights advocates packed the rotunda of the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday for an annual Second Amendment rally, pushing their legislative priorities and cheering a call for the Pittsburgh mayor's impeachment. Gun owners roared when the event's organizer, Republican Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, announced that he will ask fellow lawmakers to support his proposal to impeach Pittsburgh's "rogue mayor" over recently enacted gun regulations. (5/6)

Arizona Republic: Group Gathers In Remembrance Of Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women

Leanne Guy, executive director of the Southwest Indigenous Women's Coalition, spoke to the crowd of around 100 people and said the problem of Indigenous women and girls going missing or being murdered is a longstanding issue that goes as far back as colonization of North America by Europeans in the 15th century. Colonization brought with it other issues that Guy said have to be addressed in order to help support Indigenous women and girls. (Frank, 5/6)

Los Angeles Times: Homelessness Isn’t Huge In This Part Of L.A. — But It’s A Huge Campaign Issue

In Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of Chatsworth, Porter Ranch and Granada Hills are about as far as you can get from skid row. Fewer people live without shelter in this suburban stretch of the city than in any other L.A. City Council district, according to the last available data from the homeless count. Yet homelessness has been a simmering topic here as more than a dozen candidates vie for a seat on the City Council, exposing stark divisions over how to address the needs of the destitute and the concerns of other residents. The June election, which will probably be followed by an August runoff, could decide how homelessness is confronted in the northwest Valley. (Reyes, 5/6)

Arizona Republic: Arizona Is Failing At Providing Adequate Health Care To Inmates

Months after an inmate sent a letter to the court shortly before his death accusing the Arizona prison system of poor medical treatment, a judge hit the Department of Corrections with an order that could cost taxpayers millions. U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver ordered the Arizona Department of Corrections to comply with several performance measures after noticing "unacceptable levels of noncompliance remain in three critical respects." (Castle, 5/6)

The Star Tribune: Hazelden Has Highest-Ever Patient Volumes As More Plans Provide Coverage

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation says its two largest adult-treatment facilities saw their highest-ever numbers of residential patients last year as more health plans covered services at the addiction-treatment provider. The strong demand for care stems from contracts Hazelden Betty Ford has negotiated with insurance companies, rather than changing patient needs, said James Blaha, the chief financial officer at Hazelden Betty Ford, a prominent addiction-treatment provider that operates in nine states. (Snowbeck, 5/6)

The Associated Press: Legislator Films Himself Berating Woman Abortion Protester

A Democratic Pennsylvania state lawmaker is drawing criticism for recording himself berating a woman demonstrator at length outside an abortion clinic in Philadelphia, calling her an “old white lady” and her protest “grotesque.” State Rep. Brian Sims posted an eight-minute-plus video on social media that showed him peppering the woman with questions and criticism. (5/6)

Chicago Tribune: DuPage Medical Group 'Shocked And Saddened' By Death Of 46-Year-Old CEO

Michael Kasper, the CEO of DuPage Medical Group — the largest independent doctors’ groups in Illinois — died Saturday at the age of 46, the group confirmed on Monday. DuPage Medical Group President Dr. Paul Merrick said Kasper died at home but declined Monday to reveal the cause of Kasper’s death, deferring to his family. Kasper’s wife declined to talk with a reporter Monday. (Schencker, 5/6)

MPR: Plaintiffs Want UnitedHealth To Review Denied Mental Health Claims

Attorneys for the plaintiffs in a major class-action lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group argue that the insurer needs to reprocess tens of thousands of claims. In February, a federal judge in California ruled the Minnetonka-based health insurer denied claims for behavioral health care based on overly restrictive guidelines that put profit over patients. Now, in a proposed remedy, the plaintiffs' attorneys want UnitedHealth to adopt new guidelines and take another look. (Roth, 5/6)

Modern Healthcare: Partners Healthcare Reports Strong Start To 2019

Partners HealthCare boasted a strong start to 2019, with operating income up nearly 89% thanks to strong performance in its provider segment. The Boston-based integrated health system drew $131.2 million in operating income during the second quarter of its fiscal 2019, which ended March 31, compared with $69.5 million in the prior-year period. The jump was entirely in the health system's provider segment, and offset slightly by a $5 million operating loss in its insurance division. (Bannow, 5/6)

Arizona Republic: Homelessness Is On The Rise In Phoenix. So Are Encampments.

According to Maricopa Association of Governments, which released its annual point-in-time count this week, there were 6,614 people experiencing homelessness on the night of Jan. 21 — 316 more than during last year's count. For the sixth straight year, unsheltered homelessness — people living on the streets, in desert washes, vehicles or another place not meant for habitation — increased. (Boehm, 5/6)

KCUR: Why Some States May Open Their Minds To Using Psychedelic Mushrooms As Medicine

The notion that state laws around mushrooms could be loosened up, much like they have been for cannabis, is not without controversy. Matthew Johnson has spent the last 15 years researching psychedelics at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He said decriminalization of illegal drugs is generally a good thing, but he wouldn't support policy that encourages people to use psilocybin. “(This therapy) needs to be done by appropriately trained and credentialed medical and psychological professionals,” he said. (Honig, 5/6)

KQED: County Temporarily Closes Milpitas Gun Range And Neighboring Kids’ Gym After Detection Of Lead Dust

Our investigation has revealed that lead from the gun range contaminated the inside of the gymnastics center. The county health department closed the youth facility Friday until further notice. And the sensitive process of figuring out if vulnerable children have been poisoned from lead exposure is underway. (Rubin, 5/6)

