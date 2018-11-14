State Highlights: Leaders At A Mass. Hospital Apologize To Widower Of Woman Who Died Outside The ER; Blue Cross To Pump $10M Into Texas To Improve Rural Health

Media outlets report on news from Massachusetts, Texas, New Hampshire, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, California, Hawaii and Ohio.

Boston Globe: Hospital Leaders Apologize, Acknowledge Mistakes Cost Laura Levis Her Life

The leaders of Somerville Hospital’s parent organization met face-to-face Tuesday with the husband of a woman who died after collapsing outside their locked emergency room door in 2016, admitting to “multiple failures” during the emotional sitdown and apologizing for their role in the death. “I’m very sorry for what happened to your wife,” chief executive Patrick Wardell told Peter DeMarco, the widower of 34-year-old Laura Levis, who died after suffering a fatal asthma attack outside Somerville Hospital. “I can understand the horrible pain that this has inflicted upon you.” (Dayal McCluskey, 11/13)

Dallas Morning News: Blue Cross Targets Rural Health Care With $10 Million For Texas A&M Center

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is committing $10 million to improve health care in rural communities across the state. BCBS, the state's largest health benefits provider with more than 5 million members, announced Monday that it's partnering on the project with Texas A&M University Health Science Center. It's part of Blue Cross' efforts to reduce costs and improve outcomes by addressing social disparities in health care. (O'Donnell, 11/13)

New Hampshire Public Radio: ACLU Sues N.H. Over Emergency Room Boarding Of Mental Health Patients

The New Hampshire ACLU has filed a federal class action lawsuit against the state of New Hampshire over a practice called emergency room boarding. The anonymous 26 year-old plaintiff in the ACLU’s suit was admitted to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua last week following an attempted suicide. (Moon, 11/13)

St. Louis Public Radio: St. Louis University To Cut Costs As Enrollment And Physician Practice Struggle

St. Louis University is implementing more cost-cutting measures as fiscal problems persist, even after trimming its workforce last year. The private, Catholic university is facing a double blow of fewer students and less revenue from its doctors, resulting in a projected $30 million deficit by 2023. (Delaney, 11/13)

North Carolina Health News: New Push To Help Mental Health Patients Determine Their Treatment In Emergencies

Bill W was looking to change careers. After decades as an executive in the tire industry, he was most of the way through a program to become a chiropractor in South Carolina. But in early 2017, he rolled his truck, leaving him with broken ribs and several fractured vertebrae. Recovering slowly, in pain while going to school and working, and a long-term heart problem had started getting worse. (Hoban, 11/14)

Health News Florida: Florida Blue Faces Antitrust Lawsuit From Oscar Health

A health insurance provider that started selling plans on Florida’s Affordable Care Act marketplace this year is suing the state’s largest insurer. Oscar Health claims Florida Blue is creating a monopoly with a policy that restricts health insurance brokers from selling competitors’ plans. New York-based Oscar entered the Orlando market this year and made arrangements with insurance brokers to sell the Affordable Care Act plans starting on Nov. 1. (Ochoa, 11/13)

California Healthline: ‘Grossly Unfair’? Widower Takes Ban On Military Injury Claims To Supreme Court

More than four years after Navy Lt. Rebekah Daniel bled to death within hours of childbirth at a Washington state military hospital, her husband still doesn’t know exactly how — or why — it happened. Walter Daniel, a former Coast Guard officer, demanded explanations from officials at the Naval Hospital Bremerton, where his wife, known as “Moani,” died on March 9, 2014. (Aleccia, 11/13)

The Associated Press: Hawaii Retirement Home Clarifies Assisted Suicide Rules

A Hawaii retirement home said Tuesday residents in its independent living wing may take advantage of the state's new medically assisted suicide law if they wish. But Kahala Nui told residents in a memorandum this week that those in its assisted living and nursing center may not do so. (11/13)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Dartmouth-Hitchcock To Launch New Telemedicine Program For Intensive Care Units

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is preparing to launch a new telemedicine unit focused on intensive care. Telemedicine, basically doctor’s visits by video conference, is a growing trend in healthcare -- and now Dartmouth-Hitchcock is hoping to use it to support intensive care units all over the region. (Moon, 11/13)

The Associated Press: Mayo Clinic Receives Record $200M Gift From Michigan Donor

A corporate strategist from Michigan has given Mayo Clinic its largest gift ever — $200 million. The Rochester-based medical center announced Tuesday that its School of Medicine will be named for the philanthropist, Jay Alix, of Birmingham, Michigan. He also has been named to the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. (11/13)

The Star Tribune: Mayo Clinic Gets Its Largest Gift Ever: $200M To Train Doctors

Mayo Clinic will receive $200 million from the founder of a corporate turnaround firm to help future students pay for medical school and study fields such as genetics and artificial intelligence, which are becoming central to modern medicine. The endowment gift by Jay Alix, announced Tuesday morning, is the largest in Mayo's history. The Rochester-based health care provider is renaming its medical school as the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine in recognition of the gesture. (Olson, 11/13)

The Star Tribune: Rape, Alcohol, Consent Under Review By Minn. Sex Assault Task Force

A state task force on sexual assault is discussing changes to Minnesota’s laws on alcohol and consent that could have far-reaching implications for rape victims. The changes could make it easier for prosecutors to win convictions in sexual assault cases by showing that a victim was too drunk to consent to sex — now considered a significant barrier to prosecuting rapists. Many sexual assaults involve drinking, and officers and prosecutors consider them the toughest cases. (Bjorhus, 11/13)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Medina Hospital Placed On Lockdown For Potential Active Shooter Situation

Medina Hospital was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as law enforcement officers investigate a report of a potential active shooter situation, Cleveland Clinic’s news service said. (MacDonald, 11/13)

Health News Florida: Homeless Seniors Living Out Of Cars Get Help

According to the United States Department of Housing and Development, the number of people ages 62 and older who are homeless and living in shelters has increased by almost 50 percent from 2007 to 2016. In Central Florida alone seniors make up about 10 percent of the homeless population. For this reason, many are living out of their cars.Robert J. Burke knows a thing or two about cars. (Prieur, 11/13)

KCUR: Jackson County Will Stop Prosecuting Most Pot Cases After Missouri Passes Medical Marijuana

A week after voters approved a measure to legalize medical marijuana in Missouri, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced today that it will stop processing some marijuana possession cases. Amendment 2, which legalizes medical marijuana with a 4 percent sales tax for veterans programs and job training, passed with 66 percent approval from Missouri voters and even more support from those in Jackson County. Two other medical marijuana proposals were on the state ballot but failed. (Calacal, 11/13)

