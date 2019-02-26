State Highlights: Long Wait Times To See Specialists Already An Issue At NYC Public Hospitals; Scientific Cause Of Cancer Under Scrutiny In Calif. Roundup Trial

The Wall Street Journal: Patients Face Monthslong Waits To See Specialists At New York City Hospitals

New York City Health + Hospitals chief Mitchell Katz told members of the City Council during testimony Monday that wait times to see medical specialists at some of the city’s public hospitals can stretch to months, depending on where a person seeks care and incremental staffing changes. A patient at North Central Bronx, for example, might wait as long as three months to see a cardiologist, said Dr. Katz, the president and chief executive of the city’s 11 public hospitals and 70 clinics. Patients of Jacobi, also in the Bronx, might have to wait three months to see an endocrinologist, cardiologist, renal specialist, neurologist or ophthalmologist, Dr. Katz said. Meanwhile, Harlem Hospital in Manhattan has the shortest wait times to see a cardiologist and gastroenterologist, but it would take three months to see a podiatrist, he said. (West, 2/25)

The Wall Street Journal: Lawyers Spar Over Science At Start Of Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial

Bayer AG on Monday began defending itself in a second trial alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, a case the German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company is under pressure to win to help stop a downward spiral of its share price. Jurors heard competing scientific viewpoints on whether 70-year-old California resident Edwin Hardeman developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma because of decadeslong Roundup use on his property. A lawyer for Mr. Hardeman previewed scientific studies she said will prove that Roundup is to blame, followed by a lawyer for Bayer arguing that other risk factors in Mr. Hardeman’s health history are more likely the cause. (Randazzo and Bender, 2/25)

Kansas City Star: Gov. Kelly To Publish Daily Missing Foster Children Counts

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday that the Department for Children and Families (DCF) will post daily counts of missing and runaway foster children in Kansas, following a push from legislators last week for more transparency in the troubled child welfare system. The daily statistics, which will be available online, include the age, gender and amount of time the children have been missing. (Korte, 2/25)

Nashville Tennessean: RaDonda Vaught: Vanderbilt Nurse Error No Reason To Discipline, Officials Said

A former Vanderbilt nurse who is being criminally prosecuted for a fatal medication error was also investigated by state health officials who ultimately decided there was no reason to discipline her or take any action against her nursing license. RaDonda Vaught, 35, of Bethpage, was indicted on charges of reckless homicide and impaired adult abuse earlier this month. The indictment stems from the 2017 death of Charlene Murphey, a Vanderbilt patient who was left braindead after being accidentally given a lethal dose of a powerful paralyzing medicine. (Kelman, 2/25)

WBUR: 5 Chicago Police Officers Died By Suicide Since July. Is The Department Doing Enough?

[Roland] Perpignan was one of at least five Chicago police officers to take their own life since last July. What's more, she was one of three officers to do so while on duty or on police property, an exceedingly rare occurrence, according to experts. The police department is unable to provide historic numbers on officer suicides, said Guglielmi, the police spokesman. (Smith, 2/26)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento Residents Among Most Stressed In US, Study Says

Sacramento residents are more stressed on average than people from Los Angeles, Chicago, Manhattan, Phoenix and more than 60 other cities, one recent social media-based study claims. Survey results analyzing the language in more than 5 million tweets from the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. ranked Sacramento at No. 30 in the nation and No. 11 in California, according to London-based Babylon Health. (McGough, 2/25)

Columbus Dispatch: High Prices Keep Many Out Of Legal Cannabis Market

As Ohio’s medical marijuana industry finally takes off, some patients and advocates are griping about costs that put it out of reach for many people. A steep price tag stems partly from the lack of competition, as Ohio only has seven dispensaries spread throughout the state, mostly in rural areas, experts said. Costs are expected to drop as more dispensaries open and the industry finds its footing. (Cooley, 2/25)

The CT Mirror: Federal Monitor's Report In DCF Case Shows Continued Concerns

The latest report from the federal monitor of the state Department of Children and Families shows that the agency maintained compliance with five of 10 measures that are part of a court supervised exit plan, but is still failing to meet the remaining five – including those related to hiring and caseloads. (Megan, 2/26)

Georgia Health News: House Panel Endorses CON Overhaul; Senators Mull Compromise

CON governs the construction and expansion of health care facilities and services. Under the current laws, a provider must obtain a “certificate of need” from the state to proceed with a major project. Major hospital groups oppose the CON revamp, saying it will undermine hospital care, including in rural Georgia. Proponents say it will increase competition and lead to lower health care costs. (Miller, 2/25)

WBUR: Walmart Is Eliminating Greeters. Workers With Disabilities Feel Targeted

NPR has found that Walmart is changing the job requirements for front-door greeters in a way that appears to disproportionately affect workers with disabilities. Greeters with disabilities in five states told NPR they expect to lose their jobs after April 25 or 26. (Selyukh, 2/25)

