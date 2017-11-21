State Highlights: Minn. AG Adds Cancer Claims To Lawsuit Against Post-It Maker; Mayo Clinic Posts Strong Third Quarter

Media outlets report on news from Minnesota, Tennessee, Puerto Rico, Pennsylvania, California, D.C., Vermont and Ohio.

Bloomberg: 3M Faces New Cancer Claims In Minnesota's $5 Billion Lawsuit

Chemicals once used by 3M Co. for Scotchgard, fire retardants and other products have shown links to cancers and premature births, Minnesota’s State Attorney General said in a request to update a $5 billion lawsuit against the company. Minnesota, which initially sued in state court for natural-resource damages in 2010, is now seeking punitive damages as well, it said in court filings on Nov. 17. Elevated levels of cancers, leukemia, premature births and lower fertility have been found in the suburbs east of St. Paul, Minnesota where 3M dumped the chemicals for more than 40 years, the state said. 3M also concealed health risks from regulators and distorted science on the chemicals, according to the filing. (Kary, 11/20)

Star Tribune: State Alleges 3M Chemicals Caused Cancer And Infertility, Alleges $5 Billion In Damage

Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says toxic chemicals dumped by 3M Co. in the east metro suburb Oakdale caused higher rates of cancer, infertility and low birthweight babies — the first time anyone has estimated the potential human health impact of groundwater contamination in the area since the problem came to light almost two decades ago. (Marcotty, 11/21)

Modern Healthcare: Mayo Clinic Doubles Operating Income In Third Quarter, Giving Ammo To Critics Of Rural Hospital Cuts

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic more than doubled its operating income in the third quarter to $182 million, up from $86 million in the third quarter of last year. An increase in expenses to $2.79 billion, up from $2.63 billion, related to higher labor, supplies and services costs, did not offset its revenue gains, according to its third-quarter earnings report. The highly touted health system saw its total revenue increase to $2.97 billion, up from $2.72 billion, driven by a boost in patient revenue and positive returns on investment. (Kacik, 11/20)

The Tennessean: Nashville General CEO: Change Needed, But Nixing In-Patient Care Imperils Hospital's Goals

The CEO of Nashville General Hospital at Meharry thinks closing in-patient services would be detrimental to its mission but said that change, given the mayor's push, is necessary. A proposal by Mayor Megan Barry to transition the city-owned hospital into an ambulatory surgery center and outpatient clinic — a vision that preceded her tenure as mayor — could derail Joseph Webb's plan of strengthening the coordination of care to improve people's long-term health. (Fletcher, 11/20)

Kaiser Health News: Displaced Puerto Ricans Face Obstacles Getting Health Care

The federal government has granted people affected by the devastating hurricanes that wracked coastal states and Puerto Rico 15 extra days to sign up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act. But Puerto Ricans who fled to the mainland after the destruction face problems well beyond timing. (Andalo, 11/21)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Universal Health Plans Big Psych Expansion In New Jersey

Universal Health Services Inc. was the big winner in New Jersey’s largest expansion of its inpatient psychiatric capacity in 20 years, securing the right to add 336 beds, 41 percent of the 811 approved by the state’s Department of Health. The King of Prussia company, which is the largest U.S. operator of behavioral health facilities and which has long been dogged by federal investigations of potential billing fraud, told the state it planned to open two new 120-bed facilities, in Passaic and Monmouth Counties. It also said it would expand hospitals in Burlington and Union Counties by 48 beds each. (Brubaker, 11/20)

Minnesota Public Radio: At Flu Shot Deadline, Hundreds Of Essentia Health Employees Could Lose Jobs

About 300 employees of Duluth-based Essentia Health could lose their jobs for refusing to comply with the company's new mandatory flu shot policy. Monday is the deadline for the company's 15,000 employees to get the vaccine, or receive a medical or religious exemption. (Kraker, 11/20)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento County To Pay UC Davis More Than $98 Million Under Health Care Settlement

UC Davis Health and Sacramento County said Monday that they have reached a settlement agreement of a pending university lawsuit over county payments for health care administered to county indigent residents and jail inmates. (Glover, 11/20)

The Washington Post: Public Hospital Board Extends Contract Of Troubled Management Firm

The consulting company that recently lost its contract to run the District’s public hospital will stay on for up to two months as the hospital’s board seeks a new management company to take over, board members decided Monday. The unanimous vote by United Medical Center’s directors means that Veritas of Washington, which has overseen since 2016 the financially troubled hospital’s operations for a monthly fee of $300,000, could remain in charge through the end of 2017. (Jamison, 11/20)

The Associated Press: 2 Charged After Man Died From Septic Shock Due To Bed Sores

A Vermont man and his companion have been charged with manslaughter and Medicare fraud after authorities say his severely disabled son died of septic shock from infected bed sores in which his skin was “rotting away.” Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey Kittredge and 42-year-old Jennifer Cote, of Montpelier, pleaded not guilty last week to charges in the July 2016 death of 20-year-old Jeffrey A. Kittredge II. (11/20)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Poverty, Health Care, Housing In Cleveland's Wards Remain Key Issues, Report Shows

New profiles of each of Cleveland's 17 wards confirms what many people would expect: the city is wrestling with a host of problems ranging from poverty and unaffordable housing to high rates for teen pregnancy and, in some cases, lack of health insurance. (Higgs, 11/20)

