State Highlights: New York Calls For Improved Oversight Of Lead-Prevention Programs For Children; LA Considers Canceling Jail Contract To Refocus On Mental Health Issues

Media outlets report on news from New York, California, Oklahoma, Texas, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Vermont, Ohio, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri and Massachusetts.

The Wall Street Journal: New York Comptroller Says Better Oversight Needed For Lead Prevention

The New York state comptroller is calling for improved oversight of a state program that works to prevent lead poisoning and help children with elevated blood lead levels, a major health risk to children. In a report released Thursday from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, auditors found that the state Department of Health regional offices didn’t consistently conduct on-site reviews of the local health departments that carry out the state’s lead-prevention program to ensure that children receive proper treatments. (West, 8/8)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County May Scrap Jail Project To Focus On Mental Health

The Board of Supervisors might cancel a $1.7-billion contract to replace the dungeon-like Men’s Central Jail downtown amid growing unease about whether Los Angeles County’s incarceration policy focuses enough attention on mental health treatment. County supervisors are expected to vote next week on whether to end the contract with McCarthy Building Cos. and start fresh on a plan for replacing the antiquated jail — a major policy change after months of grappling with the project’s direction. (Stiles, 8/8)

ProPublica: Rising Profits, Rising Injuries: The Safety Crisis At Koch Industries’ Georgia-Pacific

In March of 2014, Jim Hannan joined a group of executives at Georgia-Pacific to discuss a burgeoning crisis. Hannan was CEO of Georgia-Pacific, reporting to Charles Koch, the CEO of Koch Industries, which had bought the paper and pulp company in 2005. Hannan, a longtime Koch employee, had been doing a stellar job by some standards — the maker of Brawny paper towels and Quilted Northern toilet paper was paying down debt and delivering higher profits. But there was a hitch: The workplace was becoming more dangerous. (Leonard, 8/8)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Report: Many Atlanta Area Hospital Prices More Than Double Medicare's

Some metro Atlanta hospital prices are higher than those paid in many other states, according to a report by the Rand Corp. Health care prices are notoriously difficult for the public to figure out. Both insurance companies and health care providers are reluctant to give out the actual price they were willing to settle on in negotiations. So as they prepare for their next rounds of negotiations, self-insured companies and other health plans paid Rand to determine what they were paying compared with the rest of the market. (Hart, 8/8)

Modern Healthcare: Allscripts Agrees To $145 Million HIPAA, Kickbacks Settlement

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions on Thursday announced it had reached a tentative settlement with the Justice Department to resolve investigations of a company the electronic health records vendor acquired last year. Practice Fusion, which Allscripts acquired in 2018, had been subpoenaed over "certain business practices," including the company's compliance with the anti-kickback statute and HIPAA. If finalized, Allscripts will pay the Justice Department $145 million to resolve possible civil and criminal liability from the investigation. (Cohen, 8/8)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati, NKY See Sharp Rises In Sleep-Related Baby Deaths This Year

Startled by a sharp increase in the deaths of sleeping babies this year, public health officials in Hamilton County and Northern Kentucky are cautioning parents to take steps to guard infants in sleep. Cradle Cincinnati, the nonprofit organization working to reduce infant mortality in Hamilton County, reports that 20 babies have died of sleep-related causes in 2019, twice the number the region would usually have through the first seven months of a year. (Saker, 8/8)

Tampa Bay Times: YMCAs Of Tampa Bay To Offer Free Fitness Course For Seniors To Help With Fall Prevention

The YMCAs across Tampa Bay are now offering their 16-week EnhanceFitness course for free. The course is designed for seniors and will be free to any YMCA member or nonmember, after a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living. The course, said Summer Cruff, director of Community Integrated Health Programs at YMCA of the Suncoast, is particularly valuable in an area historically known for its older population. (Kumar, 8/8)

Pioneer Press: Homeless, Drug Users Sickened As MN Declares Hepatitis A Outbreak

The Minnesota Department of Health says an outbreak of hepatitis A has sickened people in a number of counties who use street drugs, are homeless or have recently been incarcerated.The outbreak consists of 23 cases in nine counties, including Washington, Dakota and Hennepin in the metro area along with Pine, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, St. Louis, Chisago and Kandiyohi. Thirteen cases have resulted in hospitalization; all of the hospitalized people have since been discharged. The source of the infection is not known for all cases, suggesting that community transmission is occurring among high-risk groups, according to the Health Department. (Pross, 8/8)

MPR : Minnesota Health Officials Declare Hepatitis A Outbreak

The Minnesota Health Department on Thursday declared an outbreak of hepatitis A and urged vaccinations for those at high risk for the disease, including drug users and people recently incarcerated. The outbreak covers nearly two-dozen cases in nine counties, the agency said in a statement. (Moen, 8/8)

Kansas City Star: Kansas City Daycare Owner Defrauded Government, Gets Prison

The owner of a Kansas City daycare was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in prison for his role in defrauding the federal government of more than $500,000.Sharif Karie, 41, of Olathe, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City to four years and 10 months in federal prison. In January, a jury found him guilty of 29 crimes that included conspiracy and theft of government money. (Nozicka, 8/8)

Boston Globe: Massachusetts Marijuana Regulators Hit Curaleaf With Record $250,000 Fine

Curaleaf Massachusetts Inc. will pay the Cannabis Control Commission $250,000 over charges that it failed to obtain approval for a merger involving its Wakefield-based parent company, Curaleaf Inc., in October. The fine, which lets Curaleaf avoid a suspension or revocation of its licenses, is the largest to date issued by the agency and followed unanimous votes by the five commissioners in favor of the settlement and approving the merger. (Adams, 8/8)

