State Highlights: No New Remains Found By Searchers Combing Through Calif. Camp Fire’s Rubble; Family Planning Clinics May Be Facing Serious Financial Squeeze

Media outlets report on news from California, Texas, Illinois, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Ohio, Iowa, Wyoming and Minnesota.

Sacramento Bee: No New Dead Found In Camp Fire; Paradise Residents May Be Allowed To Return In Coming Days

For the third day in a row, Butte County searchers reported Wednesday they found no new human remains in areas burned by the Camp Fire, prompting the county’s sheriff to say he is hoping the death toll has reached its peak. That number, 88, is the highest by far in California history from a wildfire. (Bizjak, 11/28)

Reveal: The Smoke’s Gone, But Hearts And Lungs Still May Be In Danger Months After Wildfires

Three to five months after the 37,000-acre Tubbs Fire in Napa and Sonoma valleys in October 2017, the region’s emergency rooms treated about 20 percent more patients for respiratory and cardiac ailments compared with previous years, according to the analysis, which used state data. At the time, the Tubbs Fire was the most destructive in California history, killing 22 people and destroying nearly 6,000 structures. (Glantz and Neilson, 11/28)

Politico Pro: Texas Family Planning Clinics Brace For Upheaval From Reduced Aid, Health Program Overhaul

Dozens of Texas family planning clinics may face a serious financial squeeze as state lawmakers consider overhauling a scandal-tainted women’s health program and cope with less federal family planning aid from the Trump administration. The unexpected convergence of events could result in the loss of tens of millions of dollars for some 40 clinics around the state that have been through multiple rounds of budget cuts and program restructurings and bear the brunt of treating low-income and uninsured Texas women. (Rayasam, 11/28)

The Associated Press: Illinois House Expunges Lawmaker's Tainted Water Threat

The Illinois House took the rare step Wednesday of erasing from its record a Democratic legislator's remark suggesting she'd like to infect the water supply of a GOP colleague's loved ones with "a broth of Legionella." Rep. Stephanie Kifowit apologized for the indelicate comment she made about Lombard Republican Peter Breen Tuesday during floor debate on legislation involving the deadly Legionnaire's disease crisis at a Quincy veterans' home. (11/28)

Nashville Tennessean: Nashville Officials: Tuberculosis Case At Cane Ridge High In Antioch

A single student at Cane Ridge High School in Antioch has been diagnosed with tuberculosis, prompting Nashville health officials to offer free screenings to teachers and classmates who have been in close contact with the student. The infected student, who is not being publicly identified, is currently being kept out of school, according to a news release from the Metro Public Health Department. The release also states that the agency’s investigation into the school has determined that the risk of tuberculous spreading to others is low. (Kelman, 11/28)

The Associated Press: Sisters Charged In Medicaid Fraud Scheme

Two sisters who ran multiple home health care companies in Pittsburgh were indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in a multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme. Court documents unsealed Tuesday show Arlinda Moriarty and Danyelle Dickens were charged in the scheme, along with 10 of their employees or former employees. (11/28)

St. Louis Public Radio: Southern Missouri Town Stops Adding Fluoride To Water; Dentists Predict Tooth Decay

Nearly two thirds of voters in the Texas County town of Houston decided to stop adding fluoride to the city’s water, but dentists serving the area are saying the change will lead to an increase in tooth decay. Opponents of water fluoridation call it government overreach, and cited studies that question the long-term health effects adding fluoride. (Ahl, 11/28)

Columbus Dispatch: Atrium Health Breach Could Affect Up To 6,000 Ohioans

About 6,000 Ohioans might have been affected by a data breach involving the billing information of Atrium Health, a health-care system that operates in the Carolinas.Atrium and AccuDoc Solutions Inc., its billing-service provider, announced Tuesday that an Atrium database was compromised when the billing service was hacked between Sept. 22 and 29. (Viviano, 11/29)

Iowa Public Radio: Foxhoven: Counties Can Move Mental Health Regions As Long As Core Services Stay Intact

The head of Iowa’s Department of Human Services says the state’s regional mental health system is working, despite some counties leaving their regions and joining others. In Iowa, counties group together to manage and deliver their own mental health and disability services.Before July 2014, each county was in charge of its own mental health services. (Peikes, 11/28)

Wyoming Public Radio: EPA Denies Petition To Immediately Ban 'Cyanide Bombs' On Public Lands

Cyanide bombs largely targeting nuisance predators like coyotes can stay on public lands – for now. The EPA calls them M-44’s and denied a petition by several wildlife groups to ban their use. The devices lure carnivores with bait and eject deadly cyanide when triggered. ...The bombs have also killed household pets and last year injured a boy and killed his dog when he was hiking in Idaho. (Dawson, 11/28)

Miami Herald: Minnesota Mom Made 9-Month Baby Sick With Laxatives: Police

When Megan Lee Kafer was in the hospital with her ailing 9-month-old son in July, police say, medical staff saw something shocking. Now, newly-released documents from the St. Paul Police Department in Minnesota say she purposefully tried to get her son sick by, among other things, sneaking an over-the-counter laxative into his feeding tube.And, police say, the woman from Lewiston, Minnesota, has a harrowing internet search history related to the crime. (Magness, 11/28)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription