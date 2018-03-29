State Highlights: Planned Parenthood Receives $9M To Build 2 Clinics In Texas; States Work To Outlaw Gay Conversion Therapy

Media outlets report on news from Texas, Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Ohio, Massachusetts, Washington, Georgia and Kansas.

Dallas Morning News: Planned Parenthood Receives $9 Million Gift To Open New Clinics In West Texas

An unnamed Texas donor has promised $9 million to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas to help construct two new health centers in West Texas within the next year, the nonprofit confirmed this week. The group has not said whether the new clinics would be abortion providers. Planned Parenthood has had no clinics to offer abortion or other services in the region since 2013, shortly after Texas passed a law placing tough restrictions on groups that perform abortions. The laws were eventually struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. But advocates say the damage had already been done as many clinics did not reopen. (Rice, 3/28)

The Associated Press: Maryland Senate Votes To Ban 'Gay Conversion Therapy'

A measure to prohibit health professionals from practicing "gay conversion therapy" on minors cleared the Maryland Senate on Wednesday — the same day the governor of Washington signed a bill into law to ban the practice. The Maryland Senate voted 34-12 for the bill, which now goes to the House. The measure would classify the practice as unprofessional conduct and subject providers to discipline by the state licensing board. (3/28)

The Associated Press: Nebraska On Pace To Pass Budget Targeting Abortion Providers

Nebraska inched closer Wednesday to passing a budget that could deny federal money to Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, at least temporarily, despite furious opposition from a handful of lawmakers. Lawmakers advanced a budget measure that would prevent health clinics from getting family-planning dollars if they perform, counsel in favor of or refer patients to abortion services. (Schulte, 3/28)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Mumps Outbreaks Reported In Philadelphia Region; Most Linked To Delaware Dance Party

Days after Harvard researchers reported that the mumps vaccine appears to lose its power over time, the once-dreaded disease is making a comeback in the Philadelphia region. Public health officials in Chester County, Montgomery County, and the state of Delaware are reporting outbreaks of the highly contagious, viral illness. (Giordano, 3/28)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Greater Cleveland's Uninsured Rate Drops Sharply, New Census Bureau Data Shows

The uninsured rate for those under age 65 in Greater Cleveland has fallen to near 6.4 percent, well below 2010 levels, according to data for 2016 released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Overall, Ohio's uninsured rate of 6.7 percent ranks 13th lowest in country, the new survey found. (Exner, 3/28)

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Abuse Hotline Calls Abandoned As Wait Times Grow

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is on track this year to exceed 180,000 abandoned calls to the agency’s abuse hotline, the most in at least a decade. As of Tuesday, there had been 23 days this year in which a caller had been on hold for more than an hour; in the past, the agency has had one or two such days per year. (Chang, 3/28)

Boston Globe: Home Health Care Aide Charged With Stealing $27,000 From Elderly Couple In Mattapoisett

A Fall River woman hired to care for an elderly Mattapoisett couple violated their trust when she stole $27,100 from them over an extended period of time, prosecutors alleged Wednesday. Vanessa L. Finglas, 40, pleaded not guilty Wednesday during her arraignment in Brockton Superior Court on two counts each of larceny over $250 from a person over 60, forgery of a check, and uttering a false check, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement. (Andersen, 3/28)

Seattle Times: Providence, Swedish Services To Pay $1.4M Over Lab-Work Complaint

Providence Health & Services and Swedish Health Services have agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle a complaint filed by the Washington Attorney General’s Office alleging the health-care providers used a laboratory that was out-of-network for many patients, resulting in unnecessary costs. A civil complaint filed in King County Superior Court alleged that the two affiliated health-care providers for more than a year referred pathology tests to the laboratory CellNetix without informing patients that the company was out-of-network. (Blethen, 3/28)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta Receives Grant To Study Brain

National Institutes of Health is awarding the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Neurosciences Program with a grant to study a potential breakthrough in the diagnosis of pediatric traumatic brain injuries, according to a press release. Neurosurgeon Dr. Andrew Reisner and neuropsychologist Laura Blackwell will receive $466,650 from NIH to study a potential blood biomarker which could detect pediatric traumatic brain injuries, such as a concussion and the severity. (Miller, 3/28)

KCUR: Health Officials Name Possible Exposure Sites As Measles Spread In Johnson, Miami, Linn Counties

Eight measles cases have now been identified in Johnson County, with another two in Linn and Miami counties, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Health departments in the three counties have pinpointed where and when the individuals were infected. Because people can acquire measles anywhere from a week to three weeks after exposure, KDHE said there are concerns that additional cases may be identified. The agency is urging people who are ill or exhibiting symptoms to remain at home unless they’re seeking medical care. (Margolies, 3/28)

