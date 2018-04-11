State Highlights: Single-Payer Health Care Issue Divides Democrats In Calif. Gubernatorial Race; Assisted Suicide Advocates Assail Roadblocks In D.C.

Los Angeles Times: How Single-Payer Healthcare Has Divided Democrats In California's Race For Governor

When Gavin Newsom campaigns on his support for a California single-payer healthcare system, he's talking about more than the virtues of universal care. He's trying to sell himself as a bold visionary. When Antonio Villariagosa warns of the financial calamity that awaits if the state adopts single payer, he's trying to send a different message — that he's a fiscally responsible realist who won't make promises he can't keep. (Willon, 4/11)

The Washington Post: A Year After D.C. Passed Its Controversial Assisted Suicide Law, Not A Single Patient Has Used It

Nearly a year after the District enacted a law allowing terminally ill patients to end their lives — over the objections of congressional Republicans, religious groups and advocates for those with disabilities — not a single patient has used it. And just two of the approximately 11,000 physicians licensed to practice in the District have registered to help patients exercise their rights under the law. Only one hospital has cleared doctors to participate. (Nirappil, 4/10)

Arizona Republic: Why Parents Are Losing Custody Of Trans And Gender Non-Conforming Kids

A recent Arizona Appeals Court review of the case highlights the challenges of mediating custody battles between parents who differ on how to handle kids who may be transgender — a matter LGBT experts say most U.S. family courts are poorly equipped to handle. (Polletta, 4/10)

The Associated Press: Free-Range Parenting Laws Letting Kids Roam Could Catch On

After Utah passed the country's first law legalizing so-called free-range parenting, groups in states from New York to Texas are pushing for similar steps to bolster the idea that supporters say is an antidote for anxiety-plagued parents and overscheduled kids. Free-range parenting is the concept that giving kids the freedom to do things alone — like explore a playground or ride a bike to school — makes them healthier, happier and more resilient. (4/10)

The Star Tribune: Rare Partnership To Make Cancer Research, Treatment Accessible In Rural Minnesota

Cancer patients in isolated corners of Minnesota will gain easier access to experimental medications, treatment protocols and prevention programs through a new state-funded cancer consortium launched Monday. Led by the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic, the consortium is a rare, high-profile partnership between two competing medical research giants. Supported by $8 million approved by the state Legislature last year, the consortium will circulate clinical trial opportunities through 18 sites across the state. (Olson, 4/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Theranos Lays Off Most Of Its Remaining Workforce

Blood-testing firm Theranos Inc. laid off most of its remaining workforce in a last-ditch effort to preserve cash and avert bankruptcy for a few more months, according to people familiar with the matter. Tuesday’s layoffs take the company’s head count from about 125 employees to two dozen or fewer, according to the people familiar with the matter. As recently as late 2015, Theranos had about 800 employees. (Carreyrou, 4/10)

The Associated Press: State Appeals Abortion Ruling For Minors In Alabama

Attorneys for the state of Alabama and one of its few abortion clinics faced off before federal judges Tuesday, debating the state’s effort to reinstate a law that let judges put minors seeking abortions through a trial-like process. The state’s legislators in 2014 changed the process for minors to get abortions through a court order instead of parental consent. The new law let judges appoint a lawyer for the fetus and required minors to notify district attorneys, who could call witnesses to decide whether the minor was mature enough to have an abortion. Parents could attend the hearing if they already knew about it. (Moench, 4/10)

Modern Healthcare: Rhode Island Looks To Curb Balance Billing

Rhode Island may join states trying to shield insured patients from surprise medical bills if they have to visit a physician or hospital out of their carrier's network—also known as "balance billing." The Rhode Island Senate's health committee is considering legislation this week that would limit a patient's out-of-pocket costs for an emergency department visit or other needed treatment to a co-pay or deductible. The provider would have to bill the carrier using a reimbursement rate calculated by the state's insurance commissioner. The bill also includes arbitration measures to resolve disputes between providers and insurers. (Luthi, 4/10)

The Associated Press: Virginia Jail Opens Unit For Those With Mental Health Issues

A Virginia jail has opened a new unit that aims to provide more attention and resources to men with mental health issues. The Roanoke Times reports four inmates at the Roanoke City Jail will move into the unit on Tuesday. The jail repurposed two general population inmate areas into the unit as part of its ongoing efforts to better identify and help those with mental health issues. (4/10)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Louisiana Changed A Law To Release More Sick, Old Prisoners. Part Of It Could Be Reversed.

Last year, Louisiana passed legislation aimed at making it easier to let sick, old and dying people out of prison as part of its larger criminal justice overhaul. Now, it looks like some of those efforts may last only a few months. The Louisiana Senate voted 28-7 Tuesday (April 10) for legislation that would undo a portion of the program it approved in 2017 to handle sick and old inmates more cost effectively. The House, which was more skeptical of the criminal justice overhaul in the first place, will now take up the bill for consideration. (O'Donoghue, 4/10)

Georgia Health News: Blue Cross, Piedmont Claim Progress, But No Breakthrough

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia and Piedmont Healthcare each said Tuesday that they’re making progress in negotiations to reach a new contract. But major hurdles remain before the insurance giant and the expanding hospital system can reach an agreement. (Miller, 4/10)

The Associated Press: Fake Pot Likely Tainted With Rat Poison Kills 3, Sickens 100

Fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three people in Illinois and caused severe bleeding in more than 100 others, including a few in four other states. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has alerted doctors nationwide that patients with severe, unexplained bleeding may be additional cases. (4/10)

Kansas City Star: Poisoned Synthetic Marijuana In Missouri, Other States

More than 100 people in five states, including Missouri, have been treated in the past month for "serious unexplained bleeding" believed to be linked to inhaling fake marijuana laced with rat poison, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois alone has reported 107 cases, and three people have died, the state's Department of Public Health said Monday. (Schwers, 4/10)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Health Care Leaders Charged In Medicare Scheme Totaling $4.6 Million

Two Tennessee health care executives were charged in an indictment unsealed on Monday for their alleged participation in a $4.6 million Medicare kickback scheme involving durable medical equipment. John Davis, 40, of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Brenda Montgomery, 69, of Camden, Tennessee, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay and receive health care kickbacks, and seven counts of paying and receiving health care kickbacks. (West, 4/10)

Orlando Sentinel: Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Orlando

Humana has acquired a large independent family practice in Orlando, even though there are speculations that the insurance giant itself may be in talks to be acquired by Walmart. The for-profit insurance company announced on Tuesday that it has acquired Family Physicians Group, one of the largest providers to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in Central Florida, with 22 clinics in in Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. (Miller, 4/10)

The Associated Press: Delaware Officials Warn Addicts Of Potentially Lethal Heroin

Delaware public health officials are advising drug users to be aware that the heroin they’re looking to obtain could be laced with fatal amounts of the synthetic painkiller fentanyl. The warning was issued Tuesday in the wake of 12 recent overdoses in Camden, New Jersey, on Friday, four of which were fatal. Officials note that Interstate 95 allows the flow of illicit drugs into Delaware from New Jersey and other neighboring states. (4/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Wildfires Linked To Heart Problems, Study Shows

One of the most comprehensive studies yet on the impacts of wildfire smoke in California, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, suggests that heart problems are as much a concern as respiratory problems, perhaps even more so. The finding of elevated cardiovascular risk, as much as 40 percent higher when dense smoke is present, provides not only one more reason to steer clear of ash-filled air but another thing for health care providers to consider when responding to wildfires. (Alexander, 4/10)

Chicago Sun Times: Experts Outline Successes And Flaws Of Illinois' Medical Cannabis Program

A panel of experts met Monday night to discuss changing attitudes and approaches toward medical cannabis and the successes and shortcomings of Illinois’ pilot program at a Medical Cannabis 101 event in West Town. The state’s medical cannabis program was started just over two years ago. By the end of last year, 34,700 people had applied for the program, which covers patients who have been diagnosed with at least one of the 41 debilitating conditions the state has approved, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. (Schuba, 4/11)

Tampa Bay Times: Could Tampa's Own Joe Redner Shake Up The Medical Marijuana Industry?

In an unprecedented lawsuit challenging the state’s interpretation of Amendment 2 and asserting what he says is his own constitutional right, [Joe] Redner is fighting to grow medical marijuana from his home in Tampa. After months of litigation against the health department, ending in a short trial last month, the judge is expected to rule any day. (Griffin, 4/11)

Los Angeles Times: Protesters Fight Against Homeless Moving To Irvine: 'We Will Decide Who Comes Into The City'

They wanted to make an impact by filling up the City Council chambers Tuesday to fight against the homeless moving to Irvine, but officials turned most of the crowd away at an unexpectedly short meeting. No matter, organizers had planned a protest in the plaza outside City Hall, and with about 100 people gathered, they kept chanting: "All our kids deserve better! All our kids deserve better!" (Do, 4/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Mayor Farrell Blames Delay Of Homeless Psychiatric Beds On State Agency

The 54 psychiatric beds intended to help homeless people that Mayor Mark Farrell announced last month at St. Mary’s Medical Center still haven’t opened. On Tuesday, Farrell blamed a state agency for the delay. (Swan, 4/10)

The CT Mirror: Speaker: Gaming Issues, Pot Legalization Likely To Wait Until 2019

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz was skeptical Tuesday that the legislature would resolve any major gaming issues or the legalization of marijuana this spring. And while the Berlin Democrat did not rule out action entirely on bills tied to casinos, sports betting or online lottery sales, he said Connecticut’s best approach probably is to develop a comprehensive plan for gambling — which will take more time. (Phaneuf, 4/10)

Sacramento Bee: Forget The Emerald Triangle. The Central Coast Is Becoming California's Weed Hotspot

The law contained protections for small farmers worried they would be crushed by big agricultural interests. But in an unexpected move, the California Department of Food and Agriculture scrapped a planned 1-acre cap on cannabis farms in November. No place has benefited more from that change than the Central Coast, which covers Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. (Branan and Vaughn, 4/11)

