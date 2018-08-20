State Highlights: Toxic Waste Left Behind By Calif. ‘Firenado’; Ohio Pushes Black Lung Screenings As Cases Rise

Media outlets report on news from California, Ohio, Illinois, Minnesota, Arizona and Florida.

Sacramento Bee: Hazmat Teams Clean Up After Redding California Fire

Brinkman this week is taking in similar scenes as the state Department of Toxic Substances Control begins the early stages of the cleanup from the devastating fire that wiped out more than 1,000 homes in Redding last month. The work, removing obvious hazardous waste like melted car batteries and jugs of chlorine, marks the first step in rebuilding after massive natural disasters. (Ashton, 8/17)

Columbus Dispatch: Black Lung Screenings Encouraged As Cases Rise

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) mobile occupational safety and health unit — a cross between an RV and a moving truck with five different testing stations inside — rolled up to the Walmart in Athens bright and early on Friday. ...Coal miners are especially vulnerable to black lung because they work in an environment where coal dust is always in the air. (Meibers, 8/17)

Chicago Tribune: 'GoFundMe Felt Demeaning,' But When It Comes To Their Own Children, Illinoisans Are Turning To It As A Health Care Lifeline

Recent reports show that more than a third of all global GoFundMe campaigns sought to raise money to pay for medical expenses. Overall, there are more than 250,000 medical campaigns per year, cumulatively raising an annual average of more than $650 million. Anyone who creates a GoFundMe campaign can choose the “medical” category for various reasons, and the company says it’s impossible to track exactly how the funds are used. Some might use the money raised to cover lost wages for a patient or for a caregiver during an illness. While GoFundMe does not keep state-by-state data on its campaigns, many underinsured Illinoisans, like Gutierrez and Schnell, have found themselves in unanticipated medical predicaments. (Eadens, 8/20)

The Star Tribune: Caring For Children, Elders In Rural Areas Hits Working Caregivers Harder

Workers in rural areas who take care of an ailing adult or child have significantly less support at the workplace to buttress the strains of their dual roles than those in urban areas, a new study from the University of Minnesota finds. Rural caregivers are much less likely to have access to workplace benefits such as telecommuting, employee assistance programs or paid leave, according to the findings, which were published this month in the Journal of Rural Health. (Crosby, 8/17)

Arizona Republic: Measles Warning In Northern Arizona

An out-of-state visitor with measles was contagious while visiting Sedona and Kingman earlier this month, state health officials said Friday. There are no current cases of measles in Arizona. But the Arizona Department of Health Services has issued a warning that some people may have been exposed between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8. (Innes, 8/17)

Health News Florida: Senate President Galvano Wants To Revisit School Safety

As students across Florida start the new school year, incoming Senate President Bill Galvano wants lawmakers to think about expanding the school-safety efforts approved during the 2018 legislative session after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.In a series of tweets Tuesday, the Bradenton Republican implored senators to look more at school safety. (Turner, 8/17)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Schools Increase Security, Training After Parkland Shootings

Whether it’s increased security and mental-health support, extra cameras, classroom barricades, giant walls or armed teachers, districts have spent thousands of dollars on upgrades for this school year. After the shooting that left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, school administrators started seeking advice from security experts, said Ken Trump, president of Cleveland-based National School Safety and Security Services. (Cottom and Gilchrist, 8/19)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio's Medical Marijuana Growers Will Have To Start Their First Plants Illegally

Marijuana is still illegal under federal law, so how are newly licensed medical marijuana growers in Ohio supposed to get their first crop? Ohio law is silent on the issue, and regulators are taking a hands-off approach to the topic, cleveland.com's Jackie Borchardt reports. (Pelzer, 8/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription