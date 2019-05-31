State Highlights: Tribal Health Leaders Call On AG Barr To Rein In Crimes In Alaska’s Rural Areas; Massachusetts Files Suit Against E-Cig Maker For Targeting Youth

Media outlets report on news from Alaska, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, California, Florida, Kansas, Minnesota and Texas.

ProPublica and Anchorage Daily News: “Enough Is Enough”: Can William Barr Fix Alaska’s Rural Sexual Violence Crisis?

Alaska Native leaders called on U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr for federal aid and greater authority for tribes to prosecute certain crimes, saying Wednesday that a dangerous lack of law enforcement is growing worse in the state’s most remote communities. Barr, sitting beside U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, heard that the state and federal governments have failed to provide the resources needed to combat a crisis of rural sexual assault, violence and drug use. (Demarban and Hopkins, 5/30)

The Washington Post: State Sues E-Cigarette Maker, Says It Targets Youth Market

Massachusetts has sued a national retailer of electronic cigarette and vaping products, alleging the company violated state law by targeting minors for sales of its merchandise, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday. The complaint filed in Suffolk Superior Court alleges that Clifton, New Jersey-based Eonsmoke LLC violated Massachusetts consumer laws by targeting underage consumers through its marketing and advertising, and failed to verify online buyers’ ages or ensure shipments were received by a person 21 or older, as the state requires. (Salsberg, 5/30)

Modern Healthcare: Cigna Helps Shoot Down Connecticut Public-Option Bill

Lobbying by Cigna and other insurers killed Connecticut's push to establish a cheaper public health insurance plan to compete with private insurers, according to state lawmakers. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, Comptroller Kevin Lembo, and leaders of the Democratic-controlled legislature announced May 23 that they'd reached agreement on a proposal to create new public plans intended to save individuals and small businesses 20% on premiums. (Meyer, 5/30)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Only A Few Firms Get A Shot At Georgia Health Care Waiver Work

For the first time, Georgia leaders are devising a program that could expand Medicaid to more poor people under the Affordable Care Act and bolster the act’s insurance exchange. Consultants will research the most effective ways to do that — a $2.6 million job funded by a special line item the Legislature inserted into the state budget this year. (Hart, 5/30)

The Washington Post: Gov. Hogan Calls On Regents To Probe U-Md.’s Handling Of Deadly Adenovirus Outbreak

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on the University System of Maryland Board of Regents to investigate the handling of an adenovirus outbreak last fall on the flagship College Park campus that killed an 18-year-old freshman and sickened more than 40 other students. Hogan, in a sharply worded letter sent Thursday morning to the university system’s governing board, said the circumstances surrounding the November death of Olivia Shea Paregol should be investigated immediately with specific attention paid to decision-making by university officials who waited 18 days to tell students about the presence of the virus. (Abelson, 5/30)

The Associated Press: Who Gets To Give Dietary Advice? Health Coach Fights Law

In California, Heather Del Castillo offered tips on natural eating as a health coach. But in Florida, the title didn't qualify her to give nutrition advice. After getting a complaint that she was working without a license, Florida officials sent a cease-and-desist order and fined her $750. Del Castillo sued, saying her free speech rights were violated. Now, a federal court is expected to rule on her lawsuit as other states weigh regulations on professional dietary advice. (5/30)

The CT Mirror: Senate Revives, Then Adopts Deal On PTSD Benefits For First Responders

A day after one bipartisan deal to expand post traumatic stress disorder benefits to first responders bogged down, Democratic and Republican senators approved a revised bill — salvaging a seven-year effort to address the issue. The latest compromise, unanimously approved Thursday afternoon by the Senate, would expand workers’ compensation benefits for police, firefighters and certain medical responders with PTSD. (Phaneuf and Carlesso, 5/30)

The Associated Press: Kansas Doctor To Pay Near $6M Settlement For False Billings

Federal prosecutors say a Wichita cardiologist has agreed to pay $5.8 million to settle claims that he and his medical group improperly billed federal health care programs for medically unnecessary cardiac stent procedures. The Justice Department said in a news release Thursday that Joseph Galichia and his medical group, Galichia Medical Group, also agreed to be banned for three years from participation in any federal health care program, such as Medicaid and Medicare. (5/30)

The Star Tribune: Thanks To New Law, Waconia Hospital Poised For Expansion

Legislation signed into law this month is changing the way Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia can use 20 of its licensed hospital beds, clearing the way for the hospital to treat more medical and surgical patients. Since 1984, Minnesota has placed a moratorium on adding new hospital beds due to concern that growing the supply of health care services will inevitably drive up cost. (Snowbeck, 5/30)

MPR: Olmsted Co. Hopes Crisis Center Will Fill 'Gaping Hole' In Mental Health Safety Net

Olmsted County plans to break ground this fall on a mental health crisis center that would serve all of southeastern Minnesota. Currently, the region has what Deputy County Administrator Paul Fleissner called "a gaping hole that really isn't a safety net," to help people in need of behavioral health services. (Crann, Shiely and Burks, 5/30)

Miami Herald: Miami’s UniVista Insurance Focuses On Hispanic Market

UniVista offers auto, home, life and health insurance to individuals, plus a range of commercial coverage to businesses. About 70 percent of its policies are in private auto coverage, and the rest homeowners, life and commercial policies. The company has clients from all ethnic and cultural groups, but most of its clientele is Hispanic. (Mann, 5/30)

The Associated Press: Union: LA Officer Gets Typhoid Fever, 5 Others Show Symptoms

A Los Angeles police detective has been diagnosed with typhoid fever, a rare illness typically spread through contaminated food or water, and at least five other officers who work in the same station are showing symptoms, union officials said Thursday. The six officers work in the Central Division station, where a state investigation into unsafe and unsanitary working conditions led to penalties and more than $5,000 in fines earlier this month, documents show. (5/30)

Georgia Health News: Beyond Clinical Care: Helping The Whole Cancer Patient

While the immediate focus is on treatments that combat the physical manifestations of cancer, some centers also offer services to help patients, survivors and their families deal with long-term emotional, financial and other burdens of the disease. That was the idea behind the Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support. ...Since 2000, the center has provided North Georgia residents with educational workshops, individual and group counseling and access to a library of cancer resources and information at no charge. (Gu, 5/30)

Houston Chronicle: Houston ISD Program Prepares Students For Healthcare Careers

Houston ISD’s Jane Long Academy offers its high-poverty students much more than a specialized healthcare curriculum — it offers them a shot at breaking a cycle of poverty that plagues so many families. Roughly 915 students attend Jane Long Academy, a sixth- to 12th-grade campus in the Sharpstown area. In 2012, a high school pilot program launched to offer dual-credit courses in partnership with Houston Community College so that students could receive an associate’s degree in pharmacy tech or a medical coding certificate. The high school program earned an ‘A’ in Children at Risk’s recent ratings. (Lewis, 5/30)

KQED: Wage Theft At California Elder Care Facilities

Elder care is a growing industry as the population ages and a lot of people are opting for alternatives to traditional nursing homes. One of the options available is a board and care facility. But several issues have arisen with it, including violations of labor laws. (Nelson, 5/30)

Houston Chronicle: Former Texans Fullback Admits Stealing More Than $100,000 From Player Fund

A former Texans fullback has admitted to stealing $105,000 from a health-reimbursement fund for NFL players, according to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Jameel Antwon Cook, 40, pleaded guilty in the 176th District Court to securing the execution of documents by deception, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years of probation and 160 hours of community service. He was was also fined $1,200 and ordered to pay back the money he stole, the release said. (Gill, 5/30)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription