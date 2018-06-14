State Highlights: University Of California Nabs Two Patents In Epic Battle Over CRISPR Technology; Illinois Welfare Officials Called To Explain Children Being Stuck In Psychiatric Hospitals

Media outlets report on news from California, Illinois, Tennessee, Minnesota, Idaho, Colorado, Texas, Ohio, Maryland and Arizona.

Stat: The University Of California Will Finally Be Granted Two CRISPR Patents

In the never-ending saga of CRISPR patents, the University of California has finally put some points on the board, with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granting it two genome-editing patents. One, granted on Tuesday, was first applied for in 2014. The other and more significant patent, applied for in 2015 but based on a 2012 discovery, will be granted next week. The granted patent, number 9,994.831, covers “methods and compositions for modifying a single stranded target nucleic acid.” Next week’s, which is to be issued on June 19, covers the use of CRISPR-Cas9 for genome-editing in anything other than a bacterial cell and, specifically, where the targeted region on the genome is 10 to 15 nucleotides, or base pairs, long — the “letters” that constitute DNA and its cousin RNA. Next week’s patent is considered more foundational and therefore significant. (Begley, 6/13)

ProPublica: Illinois Lawmakers Demand Explanation On Children Stuck In Psychiatric Hospitals

Illinois lawmakers have asked state child welfare officials to explain why they routinely fail to find better homes for hundreds of children in psychiatric hospitals, leaving them trapped for weeks and sometimes months. State Sen. Julie Morrison, a Democrat from Deerfield, called for a public hearing after a ProPublica Illinois investigation last week revealed that children in the care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are confined to psychiatric hospitals after physicians have cleared them for release. (Eldeib, 6/14)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Governor's Race: Phil Bredesen Talks Trump, Tariffs And Health Care In Williamson County

In his third brown bag lunch across the state, U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen lightly drummed his fingers on the table while he listened to a table of Williamson County women talk health care. The Democrat and former Tennessee governor and Nashville mayor asked the 16 women — 12 of whom identified as Republican or conservative — what their experiences had been like with their families. (West, 6/13)

The Star Tribune: Blue Cross Mental Health Cuts Leave Some Minn. Clinics Struggling

After the state’s largest health insurer cut her pay nearly in half, mental health therapist Kristy Brecke reluctantly stopped taking new clients who are covered by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. The Eagan-based insurer cut mental health therapy reimbursement rates to control what it said were “unusually high claims trends,” a move that has left thousands of mental health clinics scrambling to pay salaries and overhead costs with lower revenue. (Howatt, 6/13)

Sacramento Bee: Here's What A New California Law Says About Teaching Abortion In Class

The law, enacted in 2016, requires school districts to ensure that all students in grades seven through twelve receive "comprehensive sexual health education," including information about abortion. Information presented in class must be "medically accurate and objective," according to the law. Parents must be notified of the curriculum in advance, and have the option of excusing their children from all or part of the classes. (Hubert, 6/14)

The Star Tribune: Federal Agency Faults Minnesota For Inadequate Oversight Of Adult Day Centers

The state agency responsible for protecting vulnerable adults failed to provide adequate oversight over 20 adult day centers, which contributed to numerous health and safety violations. The problems were disclosed in a federal audit released this week by the Office of Inspector General for the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Federal inspectors made unannounced visits to the adult day centers in early 2017 and found that all 20 of the centers reviewed failed to comply with state licensing requirements. (Serres, 6/13)

The Washington Post: Bubonic Plague: Child In Idaho Has First Human Case In The State In 26 Years

A boy in Idaho is recovering after contracting plague — the first human case in the state in more than two decades, health officials say. Christine Myron, a spokeswoman for the Central District Health Department, said Wednesday that the child, who has not been publicly identified, is back home in Elmore County and “doing well” after being treated with antibiotics in the hospital. The child became ill late last month and, earlier this week, health authorities received laboratory confirmation that he had bubonic plague, Myron said. (Bever, 6/13)

Denver Post: UCHealth Will Open Innovation Lab In Denver's Catalyst Health Tech Innovation Building

UCHealth announced Wednesday it is opening a lab and development space dedicated to health care innovation inside the River North neighborhood’s Cataylst HTI building. The Aurora-based health care provider will be an anchor tenant at the soon-to-open, health-tech innovation project, according to Catalyst HTI co-founder Mike Biselli. The nonprofit will occupy 17,500 feet there — the entire seventh floor — and have a sign on the front of the building. (Rubino, 6/13)

Austin American-Statesman: Homelessness, Limited Access To Medical Care Among Top Issues Affecting LGBT Communities In Texas, Study Finds

A recent statewide study identified homelessness and limited access to clinically competent medical care as some of the main issues affecting members of the LGBTQ community in Texas. Texas Pride Impact Funds funded the statewide study on the broad scope of needs for members of LGBTQ communities. (Quilantan, 6/13)

Kansas City Star: Pregnant Honduran Awaits Deportation In Platte County Jail

In late March, Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a directive that "ended the presumption of release of pregnant detainees." And just earlier this week, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions signaled that domestic violence will no longer be grounds for undocumented persons to seek asylum. (Montgomery, 6/13)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Money To Relocate Should Now Be Easier To Access For Families Affected By Lead Poisoning

Families forced to move because of lead hazards may now have an easier time getting money to help relocate. Changes made this month clarify and streamline the eligibility requirements for the temporary assistance grants distributed by the county. (Dissell, 6/14)

The Baltimore Sun: State Investigating After Man Jumps From Window To His Death At Baltimore Hospital

Police and state health regulators are investigating after a man broke a window on the 10th floor of the University of Maryland Medical Center and jumped to his death last week. The Baltimore Police Department responded to a call from the hospital at 22 S. Greene St. at about 9:35 p.m. June 4, according to a police report. Officers found the victim, a 47-year-old man, lying unconscious with a faint pulse, several cuts and broken bones on a third-floor ledge at the hospital building, according to the report. (Meehan and McDaniels, 6/13)

USA Today: Phoenix Is One Of The Top 15 U.S. Cities In Kids Not Vaccinated

A rise in non-medical exemptions by families to opt out of vaccinations for their kids have created hotspots in the U.S. where the risk of contracting diseases like measles are growing, a study finds. The study, published in the Public Library of Science journal PLOS Medicine, found 12 of 18 states allowing exemptions to vaccines for religious or philosophical reasons have shown an increase in the number of kindergarten-age children enrolled in school with NMEs since 2009. (Molina, 6/13)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Cleveland Advocates For The Poor Lead Fight Against Possible Farm Bill Cuts

Local advocates for feeding the poor in Northeast Ohio fear that proposed cuts to food subsidy programs in a new federal Farm Bill could cause widespread hunger, economic and health consequences here. About 50 of those advocates gathered on Wednesday in a mobilization meeting organized by the Cleveland Cuyahoga County Food Policy Coalition, a nonprofit group currently led by officials from Ohio State University Extension and Case Western Reserve University. (Snook, 6/13)

Correction: A previous headline on this file said that USC was the recipient of the patents. It was the University of California.

