"It took us 93 days to get here," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). "Don't snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." City and state leaders across the country are struggling to balance public health concerns with the acknowledgment that residents should be allowed to protest.

CBS News: Cuomo Warns New Yorkers: "Don't Snatch Defeat From The Jaws Of Victory" In Coronavirus Fight

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday warned New Yorkers gathering in ongoing protests that "we don't know the consequences of the COVID virus in mass gatherings." As parts of the state continue to move ahead with reopening and New York City set to reopen on June 8, Cuomo said "don't snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." (Linton, 6/1)

Pioneer Press: State Health Officials Urge Protesters To Monitor Themselves For Symptoms Of Coronavirus

Minnesota health officials are urging those protesting to closely monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus and get tested. Since the death of George Floyd last week while in Minneapolis police custody, thousands have participated in protests across the Twin Cities and the country. While many participants wore masks, some were in close proximity to one another and COVID-19 cases may therefore increase. (Pross, 6/1)

CIDRAP: Protests, Unrest Across US Spark New Coronavirus Fears

In Minnesota, which has been the epicenter of protest activity, the state entered phase 2 of its reopening plan today, which includes limited outdoor restaurant dining, and limited salon openings. During a press conference today, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm thanked community leaders for handing out masks during protests, but warned that subsequent cases are likely. Malcolm also highlighted the racial inequities seen in Minnesota's COVID-19 outbreak: Black people make up 6.6% of population but over 22% of all COVID-19 cases and 20% of hospitalizations, trends similar to those seen in the state's Hispanic population. (Soucheray, 6/1)

Austin Statesman: Protests Could Lead To Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Health And Local Officials Warn

[Autsin] Mayor Steve Adler warned of a possible spike in coronavirus cases because of the protests, saying the demonstrations could present “a super spreader opportunity.” “If people in that demonstration yesterday had the virus, then we have the potential in having an event which we can’t contact trace, that we’re not going to be able to contain,” he said in a Facebook Live interview Sunday with the American-Statesman. Contact tracing seeks to alert those who have come into contact with a person who has tested positive for the coronavirus. (Cobler, 6/1)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Concerns Mount As Protesters Pack L.A. Streets

Black communities continue to bear the brunt of the virus’ impact. The disease has devastated the lives of black people at a higher rate than most other races, accounting for a disproportionate number of deaths, and has placed an incredible economic toll on workers who have lost jobs and hours. It’s impossible not to connect this fact with the current protests and outrage, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday. She pointed to racism and unequal access to healthcare as a root case of the inequities that put a larger strain on minority communities, noting that the health issues in the black community can be attributed to a “lifetime of stress” connected with oppression and daily fears. “When I report each week that we have seen elevated numbers of black deaths in this county due to COVID-19, I am reporting on the consequences of these long-standing inequities,” she said. (Shalby, 6/1)

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Unrest Could Delay Philadelphia Entering ‘Yellow’ Phase, But Suburbs And New Jersey Move Ahead

As protests and civil unrest eclipsed the coronavirus pandemic for a third straight day, health officials warned of relaxed vigilance against a disease that, as of Monday, had killed at least 5,567 in Pennsylvania and 11,698 in New Jersey. Philadelphia’s Pennsylvania suburbs remained on track to allow more businesses to reopen — albeit carefully — Friday. But in Philadelphia, the continuing protests and ensuing chaos could affect plans to move out of the most restrictive “red” phase to add more business activity in the intermediate “yellow” phase, Mayor Jim Kenney said. (Avril, McCullough and McCarthy, 6/1)

KQED: Mayors Navigate The Lines Between Anger, Pain And Violence

In a city where social distancing has prevented large gatherings for months, hundreds of people jammed into San Francisco Civic Center Plaza Monday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and to demand one thing: social justice. The pandemic has mostly kept people apart, but under cloudless blue skies Monday, the need to be together in grief and anger seemed to outweigh the call for social distancing. Emcee and social activist Felicia Jones did her best to keep everyone safe, telling the crowd to come up and get a mask if they didn't have one. Most already did. (Shafer, 6/1)

San Francisco Chronicle: Choosing Between Tragedies: Mass Protests Vs. Coronavirus Safety

In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic — and as most of the Bay Area remains under strict orders to shelter in place — mass gatherings are about the least advisable activity for controlling spread of a highly infectious disease. But public health experts like Swartzberg of UC Berkeley acknowledge that in a time of national civic unrest and deplorable social injustice, the drive to speak out may supersede the desire to lie low and stay safe. (Allday, 6/2)

