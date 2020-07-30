States Act To Reduce Partying

States facing major health problems, some not related to the coronavirus epidemic, seek federal help. Meanwhile, some state officials are realizing that maybe, just maybe, people are partying too hard and spreading COVID.

The Hill: Virginia Governor, Senators Request CDC Aid With Coronavirus Outbreak At Immigrant Detention Facility

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Sens. Mark Warner (D) and Tim Kaine (D) requested aid from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in response to a coronavirus outbreak in an immigration detention facility. Northam, in a letter to President Trump last week obtained by The Washington Post, requested CDC intervention at the privately owned facility in Farmville. Immigration advocates have called the facility a “tinderbox.” At least 262 detainees there have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Post. (Budryk, 7/29)

AP: Senators Seek EPA Help To Fix Metro East Public Health Issue

Residents in Illinois’ Metro East region are facing a major public health crisis because of persistent flooding and sewage problems, the state’s two U.S. senators said in a letter sent Wednesday to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Democrats Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin asked the federal agency to enforce environmental laws, conduct water testing and identify solutions to the problems that plague Centreville and nearby communities east of St. Louis. (7/30)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: U.S. House Chairman Asks Kemp For Documents Detailing Georgia’s Handling Of COVID-19

The chairman of a U.S. House coronavirus subcommittee sent Gov. Brian Kemp a letter Wednesday saying Georgia is not in compliance with White House COVID-19 task force recommendations and requesting detailed plans for dealing with the pandemic. U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, said Georgia is not following at least six recommendations from the task force, including mask mandates, strict limits on indoor dining and tighter restrictions on social gatherings. (Salzer and Trubey, 7/29)

Boston Globe: In Theory, Residents Of R.I Nursing Homes Can Have Visitors. In Reality, There Are Hurdles And Heartache

Earlier this month, Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced that nursing homes could resume visits on July 8, with restrictions. But the reality of how the visits work, as the Galligans and other families have discovered, is more difficult than it appears. Only one person is allowed per visit; two in special circumstances. Some facilities only allow outdoor visits, which are canceled in heat or inclement weather. Some facilities only allow one or two visits a day in total, which means residents wait weeks for their turn. New COVID-19 cases force facilities to close for two weeks, which restarts the clock on visits. (Milkovits, 7/30)

In news about gatherings —

CNN: Florida County Sheriff Has Already Issued More Than 200 Citations While Cracking Down On Gatherings

Florida's Broward County sheriff says he's got no plans to end an operation cracking down on large gatherings, which has already resulted in more than 200 citations. The operation's goals were two-fold, Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a virtual news conference Wednesday: to reduce the large gatherings that were taking place and to crack down on "roving car clubs" that were bringing dozens of young people together throughout certain parts of the community. (Maxouris, 7/30)

Boston Globe: ‘We Are Partying Too Much’: Raimondo Lowers R.I. Limit On Social Gatherings Amid Rise In Cases

Rhode Islanders are partying too much. State health officials reached that conclusion after analyzing a recent rise in coronavirus cases. So Governor Raimondo on Wednesday announced that she will keep the state in Phase 3 of reopening its economy for another month and lower the cap on social gatherings from 25 to 15. (Fitzpatrick, 7/29)

AP: Gary Closes Its Lake Michigan Beaches Due To COVID-19 Surge

The city of Gary’s beaches along Lake Michigan were closed Wednesday for two weeks due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the northwestern Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince cited the beaches’ crowded conditions on Tuesday in ordering their closure. His order took effect Wednesday and shuttered Gary’s beaches, including the popular Marquette Park Beach, and their parking lots. (7/29)

AP: Holiday, Lax Attitude Likely Cause Of ND Virus Hot Spot

The pronounced rise of confirmed coronavirus infections around North Dakota’s capital city likely stems from multiple Fourth of July gatherings and citizens’ failure to take precautions to minimize the risk of spreading the disease, a local health official said Wednesday. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said there appears to be a lax attitude toward the virus and a belief that precautions such as wearing a mask don’t help. (MacPherson, 7/29)

The Hill: Michigan Limits Gatherings, Shuts Down Bars Amid COVID-19 Spike

Michigan will limit indoor gatherings to 10 people and ban indoor service at bars as the state experiences a spike in coronavirus cases, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) announced Wednesday. "Tonight, after an uptick of #COVID19 cases due to social gatherings, I amended Michigan’s Safe Start Order & issued revised workplace safeguards. As of July 31st, statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people & bars will be closed for indoor service across the state," Whitmer tweeted Wednesday. (Pitofsky, 7/29)

AP: Minneapolis Closes Indoor Bar Areas As Virus Cases Rise

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday ordered that indoor bar areas be closed in the state’s largest city as coronavirus cases have surged in young adults. At least nine bars have been tied to virus outbreaks, with at least seven customers testing positive. The city said more than half of its new cases are in people younger than 35 who report increased exposure in bars and at gatherings of family and friends. (Ibrahim, 7/29)

