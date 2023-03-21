States Crack Down On Neglect, Abuse Of Developmentally Disabled Patients

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned caregivers Monday, “If you’re not providing the care that you were supposed to provide, we will find you and you will be held accountable. That’s it — zero tolerance. ... We are coming.” Meanwhile, an audit in Georgia found unsafe conditions at facilities that care for vulnerable adults.

AP: New Mexico Gov To Abusive Caregivers: 'We're Coming For You'

Any caregivers who mistreat and abuse developmentally disabled or otherwise vulnerable people will be held accountable, New Mexico’s governor and top health officials warned Monday. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, members of her cabinet and law enforcement officials gathered at the state Capitol to provide an update on ongoing investigations into an alleged abuse and neglect case involving a developmentally disabled person that was brought to the state’s attention March 1. (Bryan, 3/21)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Inspectors Uncover Dangers At Georgia Facilities For Vulnerable Adults

Federal inspectors found unsafe conditions at places in Georgia that care for adults who are elderly or disabled, according to a newly released audit. Risks at these facilities ranged from potential exposure to toxic chemicals to facilities failing to give criminal background checks to their staff who care for vulnerable adults. The findings were unearthed as part of a review done by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over the summer. (Landergan, 3/20)

In other health news from across the U.S. —

Stat: Arizona Plans To Dramatically Increase Hep C Treatment In Prisons

The Arizona Department of Corrections is promising a federal judge that it will dramatically increase the number of incarcerated people it tests and treats for hepatitis C. In a court filing Friday, the department outlined a plan to clear its backlog of incarcerated people waiting to be treated for the virus. Under the plan, Arizona promises to treat at least 110 people each month who have been awaiting treatment, as well as at least 70% of all people who newly tested positive for the virus in the last month. (Florko, 3/20)

Philadelphia Inquirer: One In Five Philadelphia Newborns Is Not Protected From Measles, CHOP-Penn Study Finds

One in five babies born in Philadelphia likely has no immunity against measles, a new study has found, raising the child’s risk of catching a disease that can lead to hospitalization and death. (Avril, 3/21)

Philadelphia Inquirer: Philadelphia To Pilot A Guaranteed Income Program To Reduce Rates Of Infant Mortality

Nia Samuels’ second pregnancy came at a time of turmoil. Her partner got laid off, forcing the family to move for work in April 2020, then Samuels’ father died of COVID-19. Samuels said she experienced depression and had a pregnancy that made her sick. Seeking help, she connected to programs that helped her with emotional support, diapers, and, more important, small cash payments from a Philadelphia Community Action Network program — no strings attached. (Conde, 3/20)

On transgender health care —

The Hill: Missouri AG Says State Law ‘Already Prohibits’ Gender-Affirming Health Care For Youth

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) on Monday issued an emergency regulation claiming that state law “already prohibits” gender-affirming health care for transgender youth “in the absence of specific guardrails.” “As Attorney General, I will protect children and enforce the laws as written, which includes upholding state law on experimental gender transition interventions,” Bailey wrote Monday on Twitter. His office is investigating at least one Missouri children’s hospital that treats transgender minors. (Migdon, 3/20)

ProPublica: This Georgia County Spent $1 Million To Avoid Paying For One Employee’s Gender-Affirming Care

When a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia’s Houston County sought surgery as part of her gender transition, local officials refused to change the department’s health insurance plan to cover it, citing cost as the primary reason. In the years that followed, the central Georgia county paid a private law firm nearly $1.2 million to fight Sgt. Anna Lange in federal court — far more than it would have cost the county to offer such coverage to all of its 1,500 health plan members, according to expert analyses. (Swaby and Waldron, 3/20)

Wyoming Public Radio: Gov. Gordon Lets 'Draconian' Anti-Trans Sports Bill Pass Into Law

Transgender women and girls will no longer be allowed to compete in female-designated high school sports in the state of Wyoming, once a new law takes effect in July. On Friday, March 17, Gov. Mark Gordon announced he is allowing the law to go into effect without his signature. Gordon declined to veto the bill, despite writing a letter to Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray outlining how the bill is prejudiced, might lead to higher rates of teen suicide, and will likely invite lawsuits. (Victor, 3/20)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Bill Blocking Trans Kids’ Access To Puberty Blockers Heads To Senate

The Texas Senate will likely soon consider a bill that would bar physicians from providing transition-related treatments — like puberty blockers and hormone therapies — to transgender Texas kids. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday advanced Senate Bill 14 in a 7-3 party-line vote, with all Republican members supporting the measure. (Nguyen, 3/20)

