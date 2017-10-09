KHN Morning Briefing

States Experiment With New Approaches To Try To Combat The Opioid Crisis

Health and law enforcement officials in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia and Ohio continue to try new approaches in order to tackle the drug epidemic.

The CT Mirror: A ‘Glimmer Of Hope’ Seen On Opioids
Opioid overdoses killed so many people in the past year that Connecticut’s forensic examiners ran out of cooler space for the bodies. And yet professionals at the front lines of the crisis reported on a few reasons for hope: Doctors are prescribing fewer painkillers, while local law enforcement possesses more tools to reverse overdoses and lock up drug dealers who enabled them. (Peak, 10/8)

The Baltimore Sun: Anne Arundel Opens The Doors Of Fire, Police Stations To Heroin Addicts Seeking Help 
When Anne Arundel County announced a program to open police and fire stations to people seeking treatment for drug addiction, expectations were low that many people would actually come. ...To date, more than 200 people have come to fire and police stations in the county seeking heroin treatment. About 60 percent have entered 28-day inpatient treatment programs in then county. Five percent went to outpatient treatment and 9 percent went to mental health treatment. Even those who have come from outside Anne Arundel have found help: Crisis counselors placed about half of out-of-county cases into treatment facilities as well. (Wood, 10/9)

