States Get New Federal Funding To Expand Medicaid Options To Treat Opioid Addiction

Among the states that received the grants are Ohio, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The Associated Press: Waiver Gives Ohio More Options In Treating Opioid Addiction

The federal government is allowing Ohio more flexibility in what services it can provide to Medicaid patients addicted to opioids. The expanded options are coming through a substance use disorder demonstration waiver that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recently approved. (9/30)

The Associated Press: Rhode Island Awarded Federal Funding For Addiction Treatment

Rhode Island has been awarded nearly $3.5 million in federal funding for addiction treatment. The state’s congressional delegation announced the grant from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It’s meant to increase the treatment capacity of Medicaid providers for substance use disorder treatment and recovery services. (9/29)

The Associated Press: Connecticut Receives Funds To Plan For Substance Treatment

Connecticut will receive $2.9 million in federal funding over 18 months to develop a plan to provide more substance abuse services to Medicaid recipients. The goal of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services grant is to ultimately increase the capacity of Medicaid providers to deliver substance abuse disorder treatment or recovery services. (9/28)

