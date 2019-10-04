States, Local Officials Seek To Curb Vaping, But Public Health Officials Raise Concerns About Possible Backfire

Health officials say that the rush to ban vaping products could harm public health by making e-cigarettes less accessible than cigarettes, which experts agree are more dangerous. Also news on anti-vaping efforts in New York, New Jersey, Utah and Maryland.

Los Angeles Times: Vaping Bans Are Supposed To Help. But Could They Become A ‘Public Health Disaster’?

With multiple cities and states cracking down on vaping in recent weeks, spurred by a wave of mysterious illnesses and deaths, some public health advocates say they are energized by the sudden movement to reduce access to nicotine. On a single day in Los Angeles County this week, at least four cities advanced laws that would greatly restrict the sales of tobacco. Massachusetts also recently instated a four-month ban on e-cigarettes, while Michigan and New York outlawed flavored e-cigarette products. But, increasingly, other public health experts are warning of the unintended consequences of this political momentum. (Karlamangla, 10/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Court Temporarily Halts New York’s Ban On Sale Of Flavored E-Cigarettes

A New York state regulation banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products has been put on hold by a state appellate court. Judges granted a temporary restraining order Thursday that stops the state from enforcing a ban set to begin Oct. 4. They are expected to rule on a preliminary injunction at an Oct. 18 court date. (West, 10/3)

Reuters: New York Court Blocks State Ban On Flavored E-Cigarettes

A New York court on Thursday temporarily halted a state ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes, giving the embattled vaping industry a breather just a day before the state’s prohibition was due to take effect. (Singh, 10/4)

Politico Pro: Murphy Calls On State Lawmakers To Pass Ban On Flavored E-Cigarettes

[New Jersey] Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday called on state lawmakers to pass legislation that would severely restrict the sale of e-cigarette and vaping products and rein in an industry that’s at the center of a national public health crisis. A task force appointed by the Democratic governor three weeks ago presented a report Thursday recommending legislation that would prohibit the sale of flavored vape cartridges, including menthols, in addition to a bill that would restrict the sale of e-cigarette products to face-to-face transactions. (Sutton, 10/3)

Sacramento Bee: Vape Test Reveals Meth, THC In Student Devices: Utah School

A Utah public school system said Thursday that vaping devices used by students have tested positive for methamphetamine in “more than one incident.” “At this time, it is unclear as to how the methamphetamine was acquired or who was responsible for the vaping devices containing the drugs,” Grand County School District officials in Moab, Utah, said in a news release. (Gilmour, 10/3)

The Baltimore Sun: As Vaping-Related Illnesses Mount, Maryland Requires Reporting Of Cases

Maryland health officials are now requiring doctors and others to report information about cases of vaping-relating lung injuries to get a better handle on the mysterious illnesses. The state has now recorded 23 cases, but reporting had been voluntary, according to the Maryland Department of Health. (Cohn, 10/3)

