States, Physicians And Others Stepping Up To Fill Gaps In Gun Violence Research

"Unless we understand what's going on we cannot prevent it," said Ali Mokdad, professor of global health, epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health.

Modern Healthcare: With Scarce Gun Violence Research Available, Clinicians And States Look To Fill The Vacuum

As Congress moved to clarify that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can conduct research on gun violence, a number of states and healthcare providers have taken it upon themselves to fill the gap in research left by decades of federal government inaction. "If Congress will not appropriate the necessary funds to do that research, then we need to mobilize those funds in a different way," said Dr. Megan Ranney, a practicing emergency physician and researcher and director of the Emergency Digital Health Innovation program at Brown University. (Johnson, 4/2)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: New York Passes Law To Strip Domestic Abusers Of Firearms

People convicted of domestic abuse in New York will be required to hand over their firearms to authorities, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday after state lawmakers passed legislation to update a law that required domestic abusers to surrender only their handguns. (Seiger, 4/2)

Miami Herald: Florida Mayors Suing Over $5,000 Fine For City Gun Rules

On Monday, the mayors joined six others as named plaintiffs in a suit against Gov. Rick Scott and other state officials in an effort to strike down the 2011 law containing Florida’s uniquely harsh penalties for local gun regulations. (Hanks, 4/2)

