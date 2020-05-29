States’ Plans To Expand Medicaid, Create Public Options Disrupted By Pandemic
Several states had planned to take steps to expand health care options for their residents. Then COVID-19 came along. In other health industry news, struggling hospitals try to kick-start non-coronavirus procedures again.
Politico:
Pandemic Upends State Plans To Expand Health Insurance
The coronavirus pandemic has derailed Democrats’ efforts in statehouses across the country to give more Americans government-backed health coverage. A once-unlikely deal in deep-red Kansas to expand Medicaid to about 150,000 poor people has been tabled for this year. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has abandoned plans to extend coverage to 27,000 undocumented immigrant seniors after the pandemic blew a $54 billion hole in the state budget. And in Colorado, the pandemic has stalled a heated legislative debate over a public option to compete with private insurers — a centerpiece of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s health care platform. (Goldberg, 5/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Cleveland Clinic Attributes First Quarter Loss To COVID-19
Cleveland Clinic reported an operating loss of $39.9 million in the first quarter of this year, which the system's chief financial officer attributes "entirely" to COVID-19. That loss compares with a $36.2 million net income for the like period last year. (Courtre, 5/28)
Crain's Cleveland Business:
Cleveland Health Systems Team Up With City And County Officials To Revive Tourism
MetroHealth System, University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic are collaborating with city officials and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health on a multiphase marketing campaign designed to "kick-start" the hospitality industry and reopen Cleveland to both residents and visitors. The program, called "Undefeated" and scheduled to launch June 3, was designed to help the region's businesses emerge as quickly and safely as possible from the COVID-19 crisis, according to David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland, a not-for-profit group that works to attract conventions and tourists. (Palmer, 5.28)
Modern Healthcare:
UChicago Medicine Taps USC Exec As Hospital President, System COO
Sharon O'Keefe is retiring this summer as president of the University of Chicago Medical Center after nearly a decade in the role. Taking over will be Thomas Jackiewicz, CEO at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California. O'Keefe, a Chicago native with a bachelor's degree in nursing from Northern Illinois University, joined UCMC as president in 2011 and was named chief operating officer of the greater UChicago Medicine health system in 2017. (Goldberg, 5/28)