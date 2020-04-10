States Start Thinking Outside The Box To Acquire Medical Equipment Following Feds’ Lackluster Response

The national stockpile has depleted 90 percent of its protective gear, and has been erratic in sending other equipment to the states. Governors are starting to turn to private companies--and each other--to get what they need.

The Associated Press: U.S. States Share, Get Creative In Hunt For Medical Supplies

With the federal stockpile drained of protective gear, states are turning to each other, private industries and anyone who can donate in a desperate bid to get respirators, gloves and other supplies to doctors, nurses and other front-line workers. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Wednesday that the federal cupboard is officially bare at least through this month after it was able to fulfill just a sliver of states’ requests. (Mulvihill, 4/10)

ABC News: Controversy In California After Governor Sends 500 Ventilators Back To National Stockpile

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state’s plan to send 500 ventilators to the national stockpile on Monday in order to assist New York and other states that have been hit hardest by the novel coronavirus -- a move that caused confusion in some counties where officials have been requesting ventilators themselves. In Riverside County, one of the worst-hit counties in California, public health officials are predicting the country will reach its ventilator capacity by April 26. (Chen, 4/9)

Los Angeles Times: Newsom Says California Has Enough Coronavirus Ventilators

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday offered assurances that the state will have enough ventilators to “meet the needs” of Californians stricken by the novel coronavirus based on the state’s projections of the outbreak. The governor said California hospitals reported that they are currently using only 31% of the ventilators they have, meaning 8,000 of the breathing machines are available for future COVID-19 patients who might need them. That number does not include the ventilators in the state stockpile, he said. (Willon, 4/9)

NPR: How 1 State Says It's Being Left Out Of Airlifted Supply Chain

In recent days, the Trump administration has organized dozens of flights to deliver surgical masks and other critical medical supplies around the country, working with a half dozen major medical distributors to get those supplies "to the right place at the right time." But if your state isn't considered the right place, that system can be frustrating. "When you look at those five or six national distributors, Montana is sure as heck not getting much luck out of them," Gov. Steve Bullock said in an interview. (Rose, 4/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Smaller Cities Cry Foul On Coronavirus Aid

Mayors of small cities facing big budget shortfalls say they were unfairly cut out of the $2.2 trillion stimulus law, and they are drawing support in Congress to make them eligible for direct aid in future rounds of coronavirus legislation. Localities are seeing increased strain on first responders and police departments, in addition to bearing the cost of purchasing personal protective equipment. Meanwhile, revenue streams from sales taxes and income taxes have slowed and unemployment claims are surging. (Andrews, 4/9)

WBUR: How To Ration Ventilators: There's A System, But It's Still Agonizing

Many hospitals across the country, and the world, have or will soon have more patients who need breathing support than they have ventilators. Physicians will have to decide who gets a ventilator, and who doesn’t. Doctors in Italy have already struggled through these harrowing choices. We’re better at rationing than we used to be — but it never will, and never should, be easy. (Bates, 4/10)

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama has advice for local leaders —

The Hill: Obama Warns Group Of Mayors That The 'Biggest Mistake' Is To 'Misinform' During The Pandemic

Former President Obama addressed a group of mayors and other local leaders Thursday, warning that, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the "biggest mistake" leaders can make is "to misinform.” "Speak the truth. Speak it clearly. Speak it with compassion. Speak it with empathy for what folks are going through. The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination," Obama said during a virtual meeting organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies. (Pitofsky, 4/9)

