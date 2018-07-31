States Sue Trump Administration Over 3D-Printed Guns That Are Unregistered, Difficult To Catch With Metal Detectors

Defense Distributed is being allowed by the State Department to offer up blueprints for manufacturing a plastic gun using a 3D printer. Industry experts say it's doubtful criminals would go to the trouble of procuring weapons that way when it's easy to get a gun, but critics contend that it's an imminent public health threat.

The Associated Press: States Suing Trump Administration, Company Over 3D Guns

Eight states are filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3D-printed gun, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety. The suit, filed Monday in Seattle, asks a judge to block the federal government’s late-June settlement with Defense Distributed, which allowed the company to make the plans available online. Officials say that 1,000 people have already downloaded blueprints for AR-15 rifles. (Rubinkam, 7/30)

The Wall Street Journal: Eight States Sue To Block Release Of Plans For 3D-Printed Firearms

“These downloadable guns are unregistered and very difficult to detect, even with metal detectors, and will be available to anyone regardless of age, mental health or criminal history,” said Bob Ferguson, Washington state’s attorney general who filed the suit on behalf of the other states. (Elinson, 7/30)

Meanwhile —

Reuters: Democratic Candidates Embrace Gun Control Despite Political Risks

Aftab Pureval, a Democrat seeking to unseat a Republican congressman in Ohio, knows the political risks in calling for gun restrictions – and taking on the powerful National Rifle Association, which has spent more than $115,000 supporting his opponent over the years. But after a spate of school shootings, including February's massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Pureval believes voters in the Republican-leaning district have had enough of congressional inaction. (7/30)

Miami Herald: After Parkland, FL, Shooting, Back To School Isn’t The Same

Public school families across Florida have a different first day of school ahead compared to previous years. The 2018-19 school year brings new school safety mandates created by the Legislature after former student Nikolas Cruz killed 17 and wounded 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland: An armed guard on every campus, increased security technology and stricter rules. (Wright, 7/31)

