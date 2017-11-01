States That Got Top Hospital Quality Grades Put In Concentrated Efforts To Improve

The nonprofit Leapfrog Group released its grades for hospitals across the country -- which take into account medical errors, infections and injuries, based in part on patient survey responses and data provided to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the American Hospital Association and to Leapfrog.

USA Today: Transparency Pays As Hospitals Improve Grades On How Protect Patients

Fifteen U.S. hospitals — including two in Washington, D.C. — received failing grades in a new report on 2,600 hospitals released Tuesday that includes all 50 states for the first time. Maryland, which was previously exempted from providing hospital safety reports due to a special waiver, now ranks 46th on the non-profit Leapfrog Group's latest state rankings. (O'Donnell, 10/31)

Modern Healthcare: Leapfrog's Latest Hospital Safety Grades Show Wide Variation In Quality Of Care Persists

The latest Hospital Safety Grade report released Tuesday by the Leapfrog Group again demonstrates the large differences in patient safety between hospitals, even among those in the same state or region. In the 10th edition of the report, patient safety performance by hospitals in states varied widely. For example, the report showed Connecticut had seven hospitals that received "A" grades, four that got a "B" grade and 13 that received "C" grades. (Castellucci, 10/31)

Philadelphia Business Times: 22 Areas Hospitals Receive 'A' Grade For Patient Safety From Leapfrog Group

Twenty-two hospitals in southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey that received the top “A” grade in the fall 2017 Leapfrog hospital safety grades announced Tuesday. The Leapfrog Group uses 27 national performance measures to grade a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors. Taken together, those performance measures produce a single letter grade from “A” to “F.” (George, 10/31)

WTOP: Study: Hospitals In DC, Md. Lag Far Behind Va. When It Comes To Patient Safety

Hospitals in D.C. and Maryland lag far behind Virginia hospitals when it comes to patient safety, according to a new scorecard released Tuesday by nonprofit health watchdog Leapfrog. Leapfrog released its Hospital Safety Grades on Tuesday, assigning hospitals nationwide an A, B, C, D or F grade based on a variety of criteria. The study focuses on how safe patients are at each facility from preventable harm or medical errors. (Nadeem and Moore, 10/31)

Sarasota Herald: Three Local Hospitals Keep A Ratings

Three area hospitals -- Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Englewood Community Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital -- retained their A grades in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade report for fall 2017. This places them among the top 31 percent of health care systems nationwide, and the top 30 percent in Florida. (10/31)

NBC: Connecticut Hospitals Rank 30th Overall In National Safety Report

Connecticut hospitals rank 30th nationwide when it comes to avoiding medical errors, injuries and infections, a new report released Tuesday finds. Some 2,630 hospitals across 50 states were assigned letter grades based on a range of patient safety measures and ranked based on their percentage of “A” hospitals, according to Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization. (10/31)

WFYI: Nonprofit Agency Ranks Indiana 23rd In Nation For Hospital Safety

Indiana ranks in the middle of the country for its hospitals’ safety grades. About one-third of 59 Indiana acute care facilities surveyed by the LeapFrog Group received As in a report released Tuesday. (Flanery, 10/31)

Georgia Health News: As Some States Make Gains, Georgia Stuck In 40th On Hospital Safety

Georgia stayed in 40th place among states in percentages of hospitals with top safety ratings, in the latest report from the Leapfrog Group. ... Fourteen of the 74 Georgia hospitals that were rated got “A’s” from Leapfrog, a patient safety organization founded by employers, which issues the rankings semi-annually. (Miller, 10/31)

