‘Stay Far Away From Vapes’: 22-Year-Old College Student Talks About His Near Fatal Struggle With Daily Use Of Knock-Off Products

Gregory Rodriguez is one of the lucky ones, he tells The New York Times. Twenty-nine people, mostly young males, have died from vaping. Other news reports on declining national sales, as well as efforts underway in Michigan, Oregon, Ohio and Missouri to regulate or ban sales.

The New York Times: A Young Man Nearly Lost His Life To Vaping

Gregory Rodriguez thought he had the flu when he went to the emergency room on Sept. 18, feeling feverish, nauseated and short of breath. He woke up four days later in a different hospital, with a tube down his throat connecting him to a ventilator, and two more tubes in his neck and groin, running his blood through a device that pumped in oxygen and took out carbon dioxide. The machines were doing the job of his lungs, which had stopped working. (Grady, 10/15)

Bloomberg: Vaping Sales Grow At Slowest Rate In A Year As Illnesses Mount

E-cigarette sales in recent weeks grew by the slowest rate in more than a year and a half amid public health warnings over vaping, while cigarette sales declines eased slightly in the past month, according to industry data. Sales of e-cigarettes grew by 25.5% in the four weeks ended Oct. 5 compared with the same period a year ago, Cowen analyst Vivien Azer wrote, citing data from Nielsen. It’s a significant slowdown from the monthly growth rates of more than 50% that the e-cigarette category has seen since at least August 2018. (Sircar, 10/15)

The Associated Press: Judge Blocks Michigan's Ban On Flavored E-Cigarettes

A Michigan judge temporarily blocked the state's weeks-old ban on flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday, saying it may force adults to return to smoking more harmful tobacco products and has irreparably hurt vaping businesses. Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens put the prohibition on hold until "further order of this court." The preliminary injunction will be appealed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who ordered the creation of the emergency rules in a bid to combat the epidemic of teen vaping. (10/15)

The Oregonian: Oregon Flavored Vape Ban Hits Tobacco Shops Hard

The restrictions bar retailers from selling nicotine liquids that taste like anything but tobacco as well as cannabis liquids that taste like anything but marijuana or that contain any chemicals not derived from marijuana. Flavored liquids with CBD for vaping also are banned. The ban began Tuesday and follows a growing epidemic of severe lung illnesses connected to vaping. On the same day, the state announced another two vaping-related illness in Oregon, bringing the total to 11. Federal investigators have tallied nearly 1,300 cases in 49 states and 26 deaths, including two in Oregon, linked to vaping. (Zarkhin, 10/15)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Are You 21? If Not, Ohio Will Make It Harder To Vape, Smoke Thursday

Getting cigarettes and vaping products is about to get harder for young Ohioans.The state's "Tobacco 21" law goes into effect on Thursday. That means the age in Ohio to purchase any tobacco products or nicotine products such as electronic cigarettes will rise to 21. (DeMio, 10/15)

St. Louis Public Radio: To Discourage Vaping Among Youth, Missouri Gov. Parson Mandates Education Campaign

Calling vaping-related illnesses among Missouri’s youth “an epidemic,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed an executive order mandating education to discourage usage. Thousands have been sickened across the country due to vaping-related illnesses. In Missouri, there have been 22 reported illnesses and one death as of Oct. 4. The majority of those cases involve people between the ages of 15 and 24. (Driscoll, 10/15)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription