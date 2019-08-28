Steady Rise In Hep C Cases Among Young People Prompts U.S. Task Force To Expand Screening Recommendations

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is now saying that all adults between the ages of 18 and 79 should be screened for hepatitis C despite their risk level.

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Task Force To Recommend Wider Screening For Hepatitis C

Adults of a wide range of ages should be screened for hepatitis C, according to a new draft recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force that could greatly expand the number of people treated for the disease. The independent panel of volunteer experts, backed by the government, aims to recommend that all adults ages 18-79 undergo screening for hepatitis C, a viral infection that can damage the liver and lead to long-term and potentially fatal health problems including cirrhosis and liver cancer. (Abbott, 8/27)

Medpage Today: USPSTF: Screen All Adults For Hepatitis C Infection

This is an update from its 2013 recommendation, in which the USPSTF recommended screening those at high risk for HCV, as well as a one-time screening for adults born between 1945 and 1965. Support for an update calling for universal screening has been building in the hepatology and public health communities, so the USPSTF's shift did not come as a surprise. (Walker, 8/27)

Modern Healthcare: Hepatitis C Screenings Should Be Expanded, Federal Task Force

The change is a direct result of the steady rise in hepatitis C infections seen over the past decade as a result of the ongoing opioid epidemic. The number of hepatitis C cases reported in the U.S. nearly tripled from 2010 to 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All in all, an estimated 41,200 acute hepatitis C cases occurred in 2016. (Johnson, 8/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription