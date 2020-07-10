Steamed Over Canceled Convention, Texas GOP Sues Houston Mayor
Other states in the news include Montana, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.
The Hill:
Texas Republicans Sue Houston Mayor Over Canceled Convention
The Texas GOP is suing Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) for canceling its in-person convention scheduled for next week amid the coronavirus pandemic. Texas GOP chairman James Dickey signaled that such a move was coming in a statement following Turner's announcement Wednesday, saying that the party would "evaluate all legal remedies available to us to fight back against the unequal treatment Mayor Turner has chosen to inflict on conservatives." (Johnson, 7/9)
Dallas Morning News:
Federal Medical Teams Heading To Dallas’ Parkland Hospital As COVID-19 Cases Increase, Officials Say
Federal medical personnel are headed to Dallas’ Parkland Memorial Hospital to provide what local leaders say is much needed backup as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb The staff is heading to the city after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson requested support from the federal government. Tristan Hallman, the mayor’s spokesman, said that last Friday, Johnson made the request to Dr. Deborah Birx, the federal government’s coronavirus response coordinator. (Manuel, 7/9)
NBC News:
Texas Restaurant Owners Say COVID-19 Relief Can't Wait
One year ago this month, Bill Loveday poured his family’s life savings into opening Bacaro Kitchen and Wine Bar, a restaurant that he hoped he might one day pass down to his children. “We decided rather than retirement, we would put our money into creating this brand,” Loveday, 59, told NBC News. But this spring, the Lovedays shuttered along with other restaurateurs when statewide stay-at-home orders were issued in March. (Obregon and Thompson, 7/9)
Billings Gazette:
3 Deaths Since Monday From Canyon Creek Memory Care COVID-19 Outbreak In Billings
The COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings has led to three deaths since Monday, according to the Yellowstone County Health Department. All three people died at the senior care facility, according to RiverStone Health. Yellowstone County has now had seven deaths from COVID-19, more than any other county in Montana. RiverStone Health issued a press release Thursday morning announcing that on Monday a woman in her 70s died, on Wednesday a woman in her 80s died, and on Thursday a man in his 90s died. (Kordenbrock, 7/9)
CNN:
Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Long-Term Care Facility Over Staffer's Covid-19 Death
The family of a woman who worked at a Pennsylvania long-term care center filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the facility, her employer and others alleging misconduct led to the spread of coronavirus and ultimately, the employee's death. In the complaint filed last week, the family of Elizabeth Wiles said she was a longtime housekeeping and laundry employee at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, a long-term care facility in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, who died from Covid-19 "after exposure and infection" while working at the facility. (Casarez, 7/10)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
‘We Are Headed For A Crisis’: Hospital Beds Dwindle As Virus Cases Soar
The number of hospital beds available to treat critically ill patients is dropping across Georgia as COVID-19 hospitalizations soar past previous highs, raising alarms that time is running out to slow the spread of the virus before medical facilities reach crisis levels. Statewide, 2,322 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, well past the April 24 peak of 1,906, noted Emory University infectious disease expert Carlos del Rio. (Mariano, 7/9)
The Hill:
Arizona Governor Issues Executive Order Limiting Indoor Dining To 50 Percent
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said Thursday he is issuing an executive order limiting indoor dining capacity to 50 percent capacity to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. “The objective here is if you are going to eat inside to make sure there are as few people as possible inside that establishment,” Ducey said at a Thursday press conference. (Klar, 7/9)