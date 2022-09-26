Stigma And Data Woes Hurt Efforts To Lower Military Suicide Rate
Media outlets cover the crisis in mental health among U.S. military veterans with real suicide rates higher than federal estimates. Incomplete data and the stigma surrounding mental health are stymying efforts to help. Separately, worries over farmer suicide rates are also in the news.
Fox News:
Efforts To Prevent Military Suicide Plagued By Incomplete Data And Continued Stigma, Expert Says
Efforts to prevent military and veteran suicides have been hindered by a lack of accurate data and a failure to understand the root cause of the issue, with one study showing that the rate of suicide among veterans could be as much as 37% higher than the number reported by the Department of Veterans Affairs. (Lee, 9/26)
Military Times:
Veterans Suicide Rate May Be Double Federal Estimates, Study Suggests
Officials from America’s Warrior Partnership, in a joint study with University of Alabama and Duke University, reviewed census death data from 2014 to 2018 for eight states and found thousands of cases of suspected or confirmed suicides not included in federal calculations. (Shane III, 9/17)
More on suicide and mental health —
Iowa Public Radio:
Suicide Rates Are Higher Among Farmers. Some Midwest States Are Teaching Communities How To Help
Bright patches of yellow and pink flowers line the walkway in Doug Fuller’s backyard in Cambridge, Iowa. But, just one year ago, the same garden was bare. Fuller was in the middle of a year long battle with severe depression and suicidal thoughts. (Crawford, 9/23)
CBS News:
"You're Not Alone": Suicide Attempts Among Teen Girls Increased 50% During Pandemic, CDC Finds
Suicide is the third leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since 2019, the number of teenage girls who have been suicidal has increased 50%, according to the CDC. Samantha Quigneaux, a family therapist at Newport Healthcare, said it's getting worse because of "the pressure of the return to normalcy." (Oliver and Cutrona, 9/23)
Houston Chronicle:
Megan Thee Stallion Launches Website For Mental Health Resources
Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is out with a new message for her fans: bad bitches have bad days too. That's the name of a new website she's launched as a guide to diverse mental health resources, including the LGBTQ Psychotherapists of Color directory, Therapy for Black Girls and the StrongHearts Native Helpline. (Rice, 9/25)
The Washington Post:
On Calls When A Person Is Suicidal, Some Police Try A New Approach
Police in a small but growing number of states are trying a new tactic on calls when someone is threatening suicide. They respond, assess and sometimes, depending on the situation, they leave. It’s happening in Fresno, Calif., where last year, police were called to the home of a man who barricaded himself in his house with a gun and was threatening to kill himself and police, if they entered. It’s happening in Birmingham, Ala., where in 2020, police were called to the home of a man holding a gun to his head and threatening to shoot himself or officers if they didn’t back off. And it’s happening in Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland, as police departments grapple with how best to assist someone who is suicidal, armed and doesn’t necessarily want police to intervene. (Chesler, 9/23)