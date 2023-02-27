Stomach Bug Shigella Is Increasingly Drug Resistant, Warns CDC
News outlets cover a new warning from the CDC concerning a rise of serious gastrointestinal infections from the Shigella bacteria, which seems to be increasingly resistant to common antibiotics. Bird flu and Naegleria fowleri are also in the news.
The Washington Post:
CDC Issues Warning About Rise In Highly Drug-Resistant Stomach Bug
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning clinicians and public health departments about a sharp rise in serious gastrointestinal infections caused by bacteria that are resistant to common antibiotics. In a health advisory issued Friday, the CDC said the agency has been monitoring an increase in people infected with strains of Shigella bacteria that are highly resistant to available drugs. Shigella infections, known as shigellosis, usually cause diarrhea that can be prolonged and bloody, as well as fever and abdominal cramps. (Sun, 2/25)
Fox News:
CDC Issues Alert About Drug-Resistant Stomach Bug's Spread
There are about 450,000 shigellosis infections every year. The CDC reports that 5% of all infections in 2022 were extensively drug-resistant, or XDR, up from zero in 2015. An infection is considered extensively drug-resistant when it doesn't respond to antibiotics that are commonly used to treat it, such as azithromycin, ciprofloxacin, ceftriaxone, and others. (Best, 2/26)
On bird flu —
Reuters:
Viruses In Cambodian Bird Flu Cases Identified As Endemic Clade
The viruses that infected two people in Cambodia with H5N1 avian influenza have been identified as an endemic clade of bird flu circulating in the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. The cases reported last week had raised concerns they were caused by a new strain of H5N1, clade 2.3.4.4b, which emerged in 2020 and has caused record numbers of deaths among wild birds and domestic poultry in recent months. But work so far suggests this is not the case. (2/26)
AP:
Experts Say Bird Flu Threat Small Despite Cambodian Fatality
A top World Health Organization official, reacting to the death of an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia infected by bird flu, said Friday the recent global spread of the virus and human infections are “worrying.” Dr. Sylvie Briand, the WHO’s director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, said the U.N. agency is “in close communication with the Cambodian authorities to understand more about the outbreak.” (Cheang and Peck, 2/24)
Reuters:
Analysis: Why Public Health Officials Are Not Panicked About Bird Flu
The very changes that have allowed the virus to infect wild birds so efficiently likely made it harder to infect human cells, leading disease experts told Reuters. Their views underpin global health officials' assessments that the current outbreak of H5N1 poses low risk to people. The new strain, called H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b, emerged in 2020 and has spread to many parts of Africa, Asia and Europe as well as North and South America, causing unprecedented numbers of deaths among wild birds and domestic poultry. (Steenhuysen, 2/24)
On Naegleria fowleri —
WGCU:
Health Department Lists Brain-Eating Amoeba Case In Charlotte County
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte has confirmed that one person was recently infected with Naegleria fowleri, possibly as a result of sinus rinse practices utilizing tap water. (2/24)